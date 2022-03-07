Putting SA Back on the Tourism Map

JOE PUBLIC UNITED COLLABORATES WITH SOUTH AFRICAN TOURISM TO DRIVE THE COUNTRY’S TOURISM GROWTH STORY AND PUT SOUTH AFRICA BACK ON THE MAP

[Johannesburg] 4 March 2022: Joe Public United is thrilled to join forces with the South African Tourism (SAT) on a new global campaign, ‘Live Again’, which is set to reposition South Africa firmly in the hearts and minds of international travellers.

With its diverse landscapes, cultures and creative assets, South Africa offers the global business and leisure travellers a host of experiences, as well as a strong science-based approach to managing Covid-19. In line with this, the campaign captures and highlights the South African spirit of endurance, resilience and ubuntu as it showcases bucket-list destinations, adventures, and experiences.

“Joe Public United is thrilled to be part of conceptualising and producing this campaign. It will go a long way to putting South Africa back into the hearts of minds of travellers throughout the world. As we collectively begin to live again, after two years of the pandemic, South Africa is open for business to leisure, and business travellers. This is what we wanted to bring to the fore,” indicates Xolisa Deyshana, Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public United.

Speaking at the launch, SA Tourism Acting Chief Executive Officer Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo echoed these sentiments saying, “The Live Again campaign captures the country’s brand promise to inspire new ways, as travellers enjoy unique leisure, cultural, business and events travel experiences that will re-energize body, mind and spirit.”

“This campaign sums up South Africa’s offer to international travellers to take the opportunity to be inspired by our beautiful country and recharged by our people and everything else that is uniquely South African. It taps into this country’s renowned optimism and resilience that has stood this nation in good stead at every turn. Through it all, we have never lost our spirit to overcome, and we are inviting the world to experience our country and recover from the Covid-19 situation in the same way. We are saying it’s time to ‘Live Again’.”

In challenging travellers to live again, the advert captures the spirit of a captivatingly beautiful landscape, dynamic culture and people, vibrant nightlife, and exquisite cuisine. Its production also served as a ‘proof of the pudding’ sampling of the country’s tourism products, with over 170 crew staying for various periods in over 1000 rooms across the country.

“This campaign is special to Joe Public United because it has as its core message that South Africa is open is for business, the tourism sector is open for business and we are ready to welcome the world. The campaign resonates with our commitment to the growth of our clients and of our country. It is time for South Africa to reclaim its place in the international tourism space. It is time for our people and our country to shine, while we inspire the world,” says Mpume Ngobese, Co-Managing Director at Joe Public United.

“We are also honoured to have been part of producing South African Tourism’s first ever global audio-visual marketing campaign in five years and look forward to it inspiring travellers to visit South Africa,“ concludes Deyshana.

South Africa is open for business and looks forward to welcoming travellers and to witness the growth and transformation of the tourism sector.

WATCH HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVzFpVG4Jh8