PwC’s Generous Investment To Empower SA Youth – By Tshidiso Masopha

By Tshidiso Masopha

PwC is a cutting-edge advisory firm that has been making inroads in consulting, assurance, and risk services since 1998. These days, they’re investing millions (95 of them to be exact) in building its PwC South Africa and Technology Centre. The project will be based at its Waterfall Offices in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The South Africa and Technology Centre (SATIC) has ambitions to help their clients plan the route towards their own digital transformation goals, which has become even more of a priority for businesses over the past year. Businesses are in fierce competition to make the most of technological advancements, and PwC is working tirelessly to be the top consultants in that industry.

The centre is up and running in record time; and will provide solutions for clients in significant tech areas such as Microsoft, SAP, Salesforce, cloud, Oracle, and even general data analytics. Clients in both SA and the UK will be able to access their services.

The best news is that SATIC is looking to employ over 1000 young South Africans by 2027 in a bid to cement themselves as both technologically and socially savvy.

“Bringing together highly-skilled talent in SA, and PwC’s industry expertise, enables us to serve our clients’ ever-evolving needs in both the South African and UK markets.

To date, our country’s youth unemployment rate sits at a hair-raising 49.1% for people within the ages of 25-35 years old.

PwC vows to start various programmes with a focus on upskilling youth, which will provide them with a platform to gain additional skills and become future leaders.

“SATIC is not just a physical space where our employees collaborate, but an extension of our global PwC delivery model. We offer three main categories of services to clients: technology platforms, technology enablement services and managed services (financial crime, finance managed services, and tax and legal).” says Dilan Radia, CEO of PwC SATIC.

The future of both the PwC SATIC project and the youth of South Africa looks bright. PwC boasts a strong presence in 32 African countries, including 60 office locations, and over 10 000 employees across Africa.

Shirley Machaba, PwC South Africa CEO, says, “STATIC supports our societal purpose strategy, which is aligned to seven of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, as it has a keen focus on three of these SDGs: quality education, decent work and economic growth, and to reduce inequalities. This new centre demonstrates that while we are a business, we are committed to making a difference and helping our clients, government, communities and stakeholders solve some of their most pressing problems.”