R10 Million Worth of Vaccine Equipment to Further Limpopo’s Vaccination Drive #ThisIsUs

Anglo American, through its Limpopo based business units Anglo America Platinum and De Beers Group, handed over vaccination equipment worth R10 million to Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba as part of its ongoing support of the province’s vaccination programme.

The equipment – which includes vaccine cooler boxes, temperature monitors, gazebos, chairs and tablets – will be deployed across the Sekhukhune, Waterberg, Capricorn and Vhembe districts, where Anglo American has operations.

Speaking at the equipment handover in Polokwane, Dr Phophi Ramathuba said the province’s partnerships with companies like Anglo American and the broader mining industry had played a key role in the success of Limpopo’s vaccination efforts to date.

“We really appreciate the token and further express our gratitude to Anglo American for their kindness and noble sacrifices in helping us to fight this pandemic,” said Dr Ramathuba.

Dr Tshepo Sedibe, De Beers Group Principal for Health, said the handover was part of Anglo American’s on-going commitment to drive for vaccination in mining communities around the country in partnership with the national and provincial health departments, organised labour and civil society.

“Achieving a high uptake of Covid-19 vaccination amongst our communities is vital to protecting their health and that of our employees, enabling us to operate safely and productively. It’s a key step in normalising life, society, provincial economies and our business,” said Machaba.

To date, Anglo American has pledged R150 million to South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination programme for vaccine procurement, training and logistics. This includes transportation and storage to help ensure safe and efficient vaccine delivery; the use of the company’s health facilities and health professionals in the Limpopo, Northern Cape, Western Cape and North West provinces to administer vaccines to its workforce and their families; and training community health workers to assist in administering vaccines.

Last month, the company extended its vaccination drive to include employee dependants and community members over the age of 18 as a ‘critical next step’ in ensuring the safety of its host communities.

During the Limpopo Investment Conference in August, Anglo American, De Beers Group and Anglo American Platinum, emphasised their commitment to South Africa and the Limpopo Province. Through these two business units, Limpopo is a significant region for the Anglo American Group. Our total investment in South Africa until 2022, has increased from R85 billion to R100 billion, of which R48 billion is being invested in the Limpopo Province.