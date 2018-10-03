R10m food donation to hungry South Africans

FOOD COMPANY TAKES ACTION – DONATES R10M WORTH OF NOODLES TO HUNGRY SOUTH AFRICANS

Cape Town: The food group, Libstar has donated about R10-million worth of instant noodles to stricken communities countrywide as part of its ongoing efforts to alleviate the effect of poverty and drought in South Africa.

The goal is to get the more than 4,2 million packets of Red Lion Two Minute noodles which is over 16 truck loads full, to 14 different charity organisations across the country.

Libstar – recently listed on the JSE – is working with Gift of the Givers, one of the largest disaster response NGO’s on the continent as well as the NGO, FoodForward SA, which aims to feed South Africans 14-million meals annually.

Wendy van Zyl, marketing executive of Libstar, “Noodles are light to transport, quick to prepare and is a convenient, nutritious meal option. Both Gift of the Givers and Foodforward SA are well-established charities and are playing a valuable role in helping poverty-stricken communities. We are grateful that we can assist.”

Gift of the Givers currently run several feeding and food parcel distribution schemes across SA.

“We have directed this very welcome food donation to farming communities. On the occasion of Gift of the Givers’ 26th anniversary this month, our intervention to save farmers, farm workers, animals and livelihoods in the face of the massive drought crisis continues – this donation is therefore very timely,” says founder, Dr Sooliman.

Foodforward’s Wayne Du Plessis says food insecurity is a real problem faced by a significant sector of the population. “This will go a long way to help the hungry – we expect that we can prepare thousands of hot meals from this Libstar contribution.”