R300M fund unlocks business succession and ownership for the next generation of SA entrepreneurs | 28 July 2025

ASI unveils 300 million Rand ETA Search Fund to drive employment and economic growth in SA

For generations, South Africa’s small and medium-sized businesses have been the quiet engine behind our economy, creating jobs, supporting families, and building communities. Yet many of these businesses now face a silent crisis: as their founders age, they often have no clear path to succession. On the other hand, a growing number of young, skilled, and driven entrepreneurs are hungry for a way in eager to lead, grow, and create lasting value.

This dynamic is playing out against a broader economic backdrop, with South Africa’s national unemployment rate reaching a staggering 32.9% in Q1 of 2025. Despite this, by 2035, Africa is projected to have the world’s largest workforce over 1 billion working-age people. But without access to businesses, land, or capital, much of that potential may remain unrealised.

In response to this gap, and in a bold move to spark inclusive economic growth and intergenerational wealth transfer, ASI Financial Services has officially launched its Entrepreneurship -Through -Acquisition (ETA) Search Fund. This first-of-its-kind initiative in South Africa is more than just a fund – it’s a bridge. One that connects experienced business owners seeking a meaningful exit, with ambitious new leaders, ready to take the reins.

Reimagining ownership, empowering communities and preserving legacies

With thousands of South African business owners nearing retirement, many face the challenge of finding successors who not only have the passion and capability to lead, but also the capital and mentorship needed to succeed. At the same time, the country is rich with, young, talented professionals struggling to access the economy.

“This is more than just a business transaction, it’s about wealth sharing, community upliftment, and ensuring the continuity of the businesses that power our economy,” says Tishalan Pillay, Executive Director of Growth at ASI Group. “We are proud to pioneer a model that secures legacy, drives entrepreneurship and brings real transformation to ownership in South Africa.”

How the ETA Fund works:

Step 1: Connect with ASI

Aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners are invited to subscribe to the ASI Youtube Channel and follow the conversation through the ASI BIZ Exchange Podcast (also available on Spotify) apply to the fund as a Searcher or Founder and join our dynamic ETA ecosystem, where talent , experience and capital come together.

Step 2: Identify the right opportunity

ASI works with searchers to identify and assess businesses ready for acquisition, offering tools for vetting, due diligence and financial modelling.

Step 3: Secure funding & acquire

Searchers gain access to ASI-backed funding and become the new CEOs of acquired businesses stepping into leadership with confidence.

Step 4: Grow with support

Post-acquisition, ASI continues to support with strategic guidance and mentorship, ensuring business continuity, growth and long-term impact. Sellers can retire knowing their legacy lives on and their business remains a force for good in the market.

A new path to shared prosperity

In a country where unemployment and inequality remain urgent issues, the ASI ETA Fund represents a powerful lever for change. By transferring ownership into capable new hands and retaining businesses within communities, the initiative helps foster economic resilience and intergenerational wealth creation, key pillars for South Africa’s future.

The model has already sparked interest across provinces, with many seeing ETA as a pathway to sustainable success rather than startup stress.

“We invite business owners ready to retire, and young leaders ready to rise, to walk this path with us,” adds Pillay. “Together, we can create a future where ownership is inclusive, legacies are safeguarded, and South African businesses thrive beyond a single generation.”

