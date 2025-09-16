Radio Khwezi celebrated 30 years of spreading hope and transforming lives! – By Gerda Potgieter

By: Gerda Potgieter

Pioneering community radio station Radio Khwezi celebrated 30 years of spreading hope and transforming lives!

One of the radio stations in KwaZulu-Natal, Radio Khwezi, recently marked a significant milestone. It has been broadcasting to its community for 30 years. During this period, it fulfilled its original promise to spread hope and change lives. A special event, attended by thousands, brought supporters and fans from across the country together.

This celebration recognises the station’s unwavering dedication to its listeners and the positive influence it has had on the community over the years. All the keynote speeches highlighted the impact of Khwezi on its community and the difference it makes. Ms S Qhu, the ECO of MDDA, said, “This 30-year celebration is not a small feat. Many community radio stations close because of a lack of support. Radio Khwezi was one of the first on many levels, including digital communication. It operates within communities and makes use of the talents and skills of the community. Khwezi’s training is excellent, and as a result, many who they train have moved into other radio stations and even started their own businesses.”.

Khwezi was indeed one of the first in many ways.

It was the first to obtain a licence in the 1990s for a community radio station.

It was also among the first radio stations to have children presenting programmes specifically for children and young people as presenters, targeting the youth.

Mandla Khwela, with his programme “Let There Be Light,” is one of the first individuals with a disability to broadcast a weekly programme specifically for people with disabilities. This programme has a significant impact on the community on multiple levels.

Khwezi’s Listeners’ Club, known as Masibumbane, comprises over 6,500 members across more than 40 branches. This is a unique club. In short, it’s all about assisting one another in community projects and addressing issues – and they are successful in doing so.

Khwezi has a long-standing tradition of performance excellence, primarily due to its strong foundational vision. It has been celebrated for its achievements over the years. To date, it has received more than 50 awards. At the 2024 South African Radio Awards, Khwezi garnered an impressive 19 nominations, winning the title of Community Radio Station of the Year for the second time—a notable achievement among the other accolades it received.

Radio Khwezi is located at the KwaSizabantu Mission on Silverstream Farm, near Kranskop. Its broadcast area covers the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal, and it is available on 90.5 FM and 107.7 FM. However, anyone can listen online from anywhere in the world by downloading the app from the website. Khwezi also offers a helpline for those who need assistance.

To learn more about Radio Khwezi, visit the website.