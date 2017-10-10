kulula.com and the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital launch a radio station for children by children

09 October 2017 – South Africa’s champion low-cost carrier kulula.com has partnered with the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town by donating funds to launch a first-of-its-kind radio station by children for children in Africa, RX Radio.

The donation of R150 000 made to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital will contribute to the launch of the first child-produced radio station, where patients get trained as producers and presenters to assist other patients in their struggles to alleviate their anxiety and loneliness, whilst spending some time in hospital.

Luane Lavery, Brand Communication manager for kulula.com says, “kulula.com is delighted to support this pioneering project as part of our Corporate Social Investment initiatives. The project connects directly with our brand promise, which strives to connect people in a fun way and it is our hope that RX Radio will do exactly this.

“Being in hospital is never easy and we hope that the radio station will make patients, parents, health workers and other children better understand the experience of being in hospital and illness by enhancing their lives, whilst having some fun too.”

The radio platform will enable the patients to share their experiences, concerns and questions with parents, health professionals and other children. Research has shown that sharing these kinds of conversations helps sick children to cope better with their illnesses and their treatment, thereby improving the overall wellbeing of children by giving them access to recreational and learning activities.

It will also help sensitise parents and health workers in dealing with children’s experiences of illness within a hospital environment.

To further strengthen the four-year-old partnership between the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, kulula.com will support the organisation with the expansion of the existing Oncology ward in the near future. This will further strengthen and position the hospital as the leading center for childhood cancer treatment in Africa.

About kulula.com

Note: kulula is spelt with a lowercase ‘k’.

kulula.com is a privately-owned low-fare airline, operated by Comair Limited. This adventurous brand, which celebrates its 16-year anniversary in 2017, has since inception revolutionised air travel in South Africa by making flying much easier and more affordable for customers.

kulula.com offers more than just flights. They offer holidays, hotels and car rentals too.

For more background information on kulula, view our brand video.

About The Children’s Hospital Trust, South Africa

The Children’s Hospital Trust, South Africa, was established in 2007 and is the UK fundraising arm of The Children’s Hospital Trust, based in Cape Town. Together we raise vital funds to support the activities of the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. In 2011 the Trust expanded its reach to fundraise for paediatric healthcare in the Western Cape and beyond.

100% of all received donations goes directly to the Hospital and prioritised paediatric healthcare needs. The Trust is a non-profit organisation that relies on the benevolence of donors to realise its aims and objectives. It enjoys a record of sound financial administration and good governance, but whilst it has raised funds to address many pressing needs, much has yet to be done.

