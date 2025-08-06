Raising Resilience: Honouring Young Single Mothers This Women’s Month

For many young single mothers, the road to self-reliance is steep, often walked in silence and solitude. This Women’s Month, the Mustadafin Foundation is walking alongside them.

With a deep belief that resilience is not something reserved for August alone, Mustadafin has been working closely with a group of 16 young single mothers, empowering them to rebuild their lives with dignity, confidence, and the tools to thrive.

“Empowerment is not a once-off intervention, it is a journey,” says Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem, Director of the Mustadafin Foundation. “These young women are not statistics. They are mothers, providers, and role models in the making. We are simply giving them the support and space to discover their strength.”

Throughout August, Mustadafin’s programme will focus on supporting these women with practical guidance, emotional support, and opportunities to build self-sufficiency. The highlight of the month will be a special event on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, designed specifically for young single mothers to connect, grow, and be celebrated.

The work, however, does not end there. “Our commitment to building resilience in communities happens every day, all year round,” adds Johnstone-Cassiem. “This Women’s Month simply gives us a moment to pause, reflect, and amplify the voices of those who are often unheard.”

In a world that often measures worth in terms of wealth or status, Mustadafin Foundation reminds us that true value lies in quiet courage, in the ability to rise again, and in the shared strength of a community that cares.

This August, as the country celebrates women, Mustadafin celebrates young single mothers who are rewriting their stories, not with ease, but with purpose and power.

How to help Mustadafin with their work:

Donate to:

Mustadafin Foundation

Bank: Standard Bank

Branch Code: 025 909

Ordinary Account: 072 778 377

Zakaah Account: 073 159 867

Swift Code: SBZAZAJJ

For more information, call 021 633 0010 or visit www.mustadafin.org.za