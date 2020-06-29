Rally to Read Website Revamped!

The Rally to Read team is pleased to announce the launch of their revamped website, www.rallytoread.org. za.

Visually appealing, our new website is easy to navigate and crammed to the brim with interesting facts. A live ‘countdown’ clock indicates the time remaining to the next Rally to Read, and various counters indicate statistics including how much money has been raised to promote literacy, the number of Rallies held, years since inception, and so on.

Sponsors tell their stories, and new sponsors are invited to participate in a priceless contribution to the education of those in need, in remote and rural South Africa.

We invite you to visit our updated website, and to share it with companies and individuals alike, who may be interested in getting involved in creating a brighter future for our children!

To find out more about Rally to Read and how you could make a difference, email rallytoread@read.co.za.