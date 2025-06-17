Ramaphosa announces national dialogue aimed at forming new social compact

BL Premium reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced plans to convene a national convention, scheduled for 15 August, which will lay the groundwork for a national dialogue aimed at forming a new social compact. The national dialogue is expected to be modelled on the Codesa talks held as apartheid came to an end. It will bring together government, business, labour and civil society, seeking to address mounting political and economic pressure and to build consensus on a shared national vision. In an address on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said a steering committee would be established, comprising individuals from various sectors, to co-ordinate the implementation of the national dialogue process. The secretariat for day-to-day management of national dialogue activities will be housed at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac). “It is anticipated that the national dialogue will drive progress towards our Vision 2030 and lay the foundation for the next phase of SA’s National Development Plan. The national dialogue itself is not an event. Rather, it will be a participatory process that unfolds in phases, from local consultations and sectoral engagements to provincial and national gatherings,” Ramaphosa explained. The views expressed at the first national convention in August will be brought together for a second convention early next year. An inter ministerial committee, chaired by the deputy president Paul Mashatile, will co-ordinate the government’s contribution to the convention.