Rare but important – Rare Diseases Awards

Rare Diseases South Africa Reveals Rare Diamond Awards’ Winners

Back Row: (L to R) Tasnim Jadwat (CureSMA), Sue van der Linde (Iris House Children’s Hospice), Dr Helen Malherbe, Melissa Platt, Dr Fiona Kritzinger; and Front Row: Ashleigh Paterson.

The Rare Diamond Awards Gala Dinner took place on 15 September 2018 at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways. Created by Rare Diseases South Africa, the Rare Diamond Awards recognise excellence in advancement of overall healthcare, treatment and support offered by those working within the rare diseases community.

The winners in the categories Rare Diamond in Advocacy, Rare Diamond in Healthcare, Rare Diamond Project, Rare Diamond Support Group, Rare Diamond Tribute and Rare Diamond Warrior were awarded to Dr Helen Malherbe, Dr Fiona Kritzinger, Sue van der Linde (Iris House Children’s Hospice), Tasnim Jadwat (CureSMA), Melissa Platt and Ashleigh Paterson respectively.

No such national awards exist within the healthcare sector, with entries welcomed from a wide range of patients, caregivers, industry partners and fellow healthcare professionals as well as individuals that have made a positive impact on the rare disease community.

The Rare Diamond Awards were attended by some of the leading healthcare professionals and healthcare academia in SA, as well as patients, support groups, industry members, and organ of state representatives, and was run in conjunction with the second biennial Rare Diseases Conference (RareX 2018).

The purpose of the conference is to provide a forum for rare disease patients, doctors, and stakeholders to connect and collaborate, and to facilitate an ongoing dialogue for rare diseases and their treatment.

An important part of the conference community are the patient support groups that attend. While disease- or condition-specific, support groups share missions and objectives and can learn from each other’s outreach techniques and fundraising methods and see how other groups serve their communities’ needs.

Via panel discussions, presentations, and networking, the conference presents a comprehensive dialogue which provides insightful guidance to the rare diseases community. In addition to the technical programme of presentations and panels, the conference offers a social programme of a networking function and Rare Diamond Awards Dinner.

For more information: www.rarediamondawards.co.za or to learn more about Rare Diseases South Africa: https://www.rarediseases.co.za/