Re.Bag.Re.Use bags Silver at the International Stevie Awards® in New York!

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business is an international competition and widely regarded as the world’s premier business award. The 2023 competition attracted more than 1,600 nominations submitted by organisations and individuals across 26 nations.

“We are ecstatic to be recognised for the team’s hard work. It is a nod that we are heading in the right direction,” shares Regine le Roux, founder of the Re.Bag.Re.Use initiative.

There are currently 15 ladies involved in Re.Bag.Re.Use; five ladies cut empty plastic bread bags into strips and ten ladies crochet these strips into beautiful multi-functional items.

Margaret Nyika, one of the first members of the Re.Bag.Re.Use team shares, “It is very special that we are recognised overseas for our talent of crocheting. This initiative allows us to be creative and at the same time keep the environment clean.”

“Apart from contributing socio-economically, less plastic is also landing up in the environment. In addition, for each product sold, a percentage gets donated to the Neighbourhood Old Age Home (NOAH) in Woodstock, and the SPCA, in that way we are spreading the love of this initiative even further,” adds le Roux.

This is Re.Bag.Re.Use’s second international accolade since the initiative was started mid-2021. The other award was the ECCO International Communication Network in 2022 for Campaign of the year.

To view the beautiful products that the ladies make, please visit: www.rebagreusehub.co.za.

For more information, visit: www.rebagreuse.com / 083 302 1528 / sales@rebagreuse.com