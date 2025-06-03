Real Madrid Foundation Educational Football Programme launches in Johannesburg

Johannesburg, May 2025 – The Real Madrid Foundation’s mission to change lives through the power of sport has taken a significant step forward with the launch of its third South African Education Football Programme, and its first in Gauteng, at Generation Schools Taroko in Modderfontein.

Since launching in South Africa earlier this year, the programme has expanded to include more than 90 young participants across its Sunningdale and Imhoff sites in the Western Cape. 50 children have already joined the newly opened Johannesburg site at the Taroko campus. The Education Football Programme plans to have over 300 children enrolled by the end of the year.

A collaboration between the Real Madrid Foundation Educational Football Programme and Generation Schools, the programme offers much more than football coaching. It combines high-quality training with personal development, including structured mentorship, values-based education, and support for social and emotional growth.

To date, seven full bursaries, including six with accommodation, and 20 partial bursaries have been awarded by Generation Schools to promising young athletes from under-resourced communities in Cape Town. These bursaries give recipients access to independent education, boarding, and active participation in the Real Madrid Foundation Educational Football Programme, providing a consistent and nurturing environment in which learners can excel academically, socially, and physically.

“In the context of South Africa’s high youth unemployment and significant gaps in access to quality education, programmes like this are essential,” said Jevron Epstein, CEO of Generation Schools and President of the Real Madrid Foundation South Africa. “We use football as a tool to create real opportunities for education and personal growth. Our aim is not only to develop talent, but also to help young people build a future in sport, in the classroom, and in their communities.”

For many of the young participants, joining the Real Madrid Foundation Educational Football Programme is the fulfilment of a childhood dream. But the experience is also rooted in practical support, positive role models, and the belief that, with access to the right resources, they can succeed.

The Johannesburg launch, held on 28 May, welcomed Andrés Muntaner Borrajo, Director of the Real Madrid Foundation, the Spanish Ambassador to South Africa, José Manuel Pascual, and representatives from Generation Schools, along with players and their families. The event marked the start of a new phase in the Real Madrid Foundation Educational Football programme’s growth across South Africa.