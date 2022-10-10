Realistic Optimism in South Africa

Alec Hogg interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger.

(I have edited this down from 1534 words to 731 – Steuart Pennington)

You’ve just returned for London, meeting with Global investors, how was it?

International investors and the global community are much more interested in the big picture, much more so than domestic investors. I like to look them in the eye, tell them like it is, and I think we have a good story to tell.

And on the positives of South Africa?

We’ve got a huge vested interest, it’s difficult if a business is negative or pessimistic. Business by definition is optimistic, we are taking risks. We are investing today for a better future. And so I think by definition, our outlook is always more positive. It’s always more hopeful. We’re not naive around the challenges in the country, they are material.

I guess the frustration for us is that it’s fixable. It truly is fixable.

We’ve got a hell of a lot going for us. We’ve got resources, we’ve got space, we’ve got land, we’ve got entrepreneurial people. We have institutions of strength. We are also not a poor country. We are the 36th biggest country by GDP in the world, that’s not trivial. We are part of the G20. We are considered a middle-income country. So we’ve got the resources.

We’ve got a strong private sector.

We’ve got the engineers.

We’ve got the skills.

We’ve got ideas.

We know how to do it.

We’ve got banking systems.

We’re part of an international monetary system.

We’ve got foreign investors that will buy our local denominated bonds.

Very few countries in the world have that privilege very, very few.

Does FirstRand stay entrepreneurial without the founders?

It is something we talk about. I suppose I’m fortunate, having been part of the creation of FirstRand. I’ve been there from inception. I’ve had the privilege – and it really is a privilege – to work with G.T. Ferreira, Laurie Dippenaar and Paul Harris very closely. I’ve learnt a lot of what I know about banking from them. There are certainly youngsters who joined the group now who don’t know anything about the founders. Our challenge, of course Is how do we hand it over to the next generation and the next generation. I think the really good profound learnings and teachings from the founders remain -. there are equally some things we’ve let go of. And that’s also important, we can’t always be looking back for the wisdom. Sometimes we have to find some of our own wisdom, and the world has changed so dramatically over the last five, ten, 15 years.

And the FirstRand culture?

We treat our employees as owners, which is a great way to treat people. I guess that implies a significant degree of empowerment. We would rather run the risk of somebody letting us down now and again but give them that model of empowerment. Because what we do know for sure is when you empower a human being, they thrive. That for us is very, very clear. So we want that thriving, that discretionary energy from employees. How do we do it? We get them to care. An owner really cares about the business. An owner will walk in and, if there’s a piece of paper on the floor or something, and it looks a bit shabby, an owner picks it up. It’s not their job, but they pick it up. Why? Because they care. And it’s that deep sense of care that we try to engender in our employees.

And on First Rand being such a large organisation?

Let’s go with the 2 trillion. We are an elephant. I guess there’s a lot in that statement. One can’t hide so we do need to face up to the national agenda. And we do need to show up and pitch up and act like an elephant.

So there’s an enormous bar that is set for FirstRand when it comes to the decisions we take now to shape and help the country. I think what we’ve done around transition, finance and talking specifically, say, in this energy space. We spoke about the amount we would like to lend into the space, up to 2026, about 200 billion of additional lending, specifically into transitional energy. We are enablers in an economy, we are not the sponsors, so what we do need is bankable projects.

We need sponsors to come forward.

We need the legislation to be in place.

We need government to have cleared the runway for us.

We can be a massive enabler to a project, but we are not the sponsors.

