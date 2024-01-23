Recruitment Drive by Woasa Used Oil Association – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

A voice for the voiceless in the Used Oil Industry, previously dominated by the white community, Woasa Waste Oil Association based in Kagiso, recently organized a Recruitment Drive hosted at Kagiso 2, Community Hall on 20 Saturday, January 2024. The Waste Association witnessed a huge number of Kagiso community members attend the recruitment drive.

The recruitment drive aimed to invite all who are interested to join in and be prepared to abide by the rules and regulations of the association. It was also a training day, to inform, educate and equip people about the importance and usefulness of waste oil, that they could make a decent living by working with the product.

Previously, the industry used to be dominated by the white community and only a handful of black people were in the market and were well informed and educated by the waste oil industry. Recently, tables have turned, as more and more black people enter the market and they spread the information into their communities. Waste oil trucks now are commonplace in our townships.

As a Chairperson of the Woasa Waste Oil Association, Mrs. Olga Moji said, “We are very pleased to see many Kagiso community members in the hall, today marks a turning point as more and more of our people are aware now of the waste oil industry and how they can become involved. As the association, we are going to engage more with different communities to spread the message.

The event was graced by struggle veteran, PAC member Mr. Mike Matsobane who was part of the attendees and late last year, he released his biography.

As a Chairperson of Board members Mr. Esau Moji. Said,” Our aim is to recruit as many people as possible into the association and train them for the industry. We encourage our attendees to become part of the team to be prepared to work hard. Overall today, we are happy with the number and engagement of the people”.

At the end of the campaign, the Association managed to recruit and sign about 100 new members into the team.