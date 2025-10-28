Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle Awareness Clean- Up Campaign – By Thabo Motlhabi

By: Thabo Motlhabi

On Tuesday, 14 October 2025. The Mogale City department of Integrated Environment Management in collaboration with various stakeholders hosted a successful clean-up awareness campaign held at Munsienville, Helena Street Ward 27.

Stakeholders involved.

This initiative brought together a diverse groups of stakeholders, including:

Kagiso Shinning Stars

Retired educators

Keeping The West Wild NGO

Fibre Circle

SANCO

Ward Counsellor Mr. Moagoesi Mosala of Ward 27

Community members from Mayibuyi and the community environmental outreach Community Workers Program members actively participated by rolling up their sleeves to clean up the illegal dumping site and its surroundings, particularly at the main entry point to the area, to help prevent pollution.

Purpose and objectives

The primary aim of the Clean-up awareness campaign was to educate, inform, and engage the residents on the danger of creating illegal dumping. Key risks addressed included.

Health hazards from waste and dead animals

Air and water pollution

Increased criminality activities due to over-grown grass and neglected spaces

Threats to children safety and overall community well-being.

The campaign also aimed to promote unity through education, encouraging residents to take ownership of their environment and contribute towards building a greener, cleaner, and safer society. As a Mogale City DIEM Manager Mrs. Zama Ngidi, emphasized the importance of collective action, “As we continue to strive for more sustainable future, may communities continue to take care of their surroundings. Every small action counts, and collective efforts can lead to significant positive changes. Let’s build the momentum and continue to work together to address environmental challenges and promote a culture of sustainability in our communities”.

Promoting recycling and sustainable practices

In addition to the clean-up, the campaign served as an awareness drive on recycling. Participants were informed and educated on how recycling works, how they can earn income by collecting recyclable materials, and how the municipality can support these efforts by providing collection bags. This initiative aims to create long-term environmental benefits and empower locals residents economically.

Ward 27 Counsellor Mr. Moagoesi Mosala: echoed these sentiments, “cleanliness is one of the best practices we must embrace, especially as we face the realities of climate change affecting our health. We urge all community members to start to take care of their environment. Clean, and fresh air is something we often take for granted, yet it’s out most important for our health and well-being”.

Next Step: Community engagement and greening projects

At the conclusion of the campaign, community members were informed about the upcoming community meeting to discuss the future use of the cleaned open spaces. The municipality expressed its commitment to assist with greening projects, including community gardening and tree plantation initiatives.

This awareness not only helped in cleaning up the environment but also laid foundation for community environmental stewardship. It highlighted the importance of proper waste management, recycling, and sustainability. Most importantly, it fostered a sense of shared responsibility and community pride. Together, we can build cleaner, greener, and more resilient societies for generations to come.