REGENT BUSINESS SCHOOL Awards Fifty Bursaries to Deserving Students

Hope in a time of despair when student funding is few and far between. Socially responsible REGENT BUSINESS SCHOOL, is the answer to the prayers of 50 students this March.

As part of REGENT BUSINESS SCHOOL’s investment in future leaders of South Africa fifty leading students from a Durban educational institution are smiling from ear to ear. The reason? They have been given scholarships by their alma mater, REGENT BUSINESS SCHOOL (RBS), to further their education in the commerce and management disciplines.

The scholarship programme was initiated by REGENT BUSINESS SCHOOL, to reward students who had excelled academically. Said REGENT BUSINESS SCHOOL managing director, Dr Ahmed Shaik: “A selection criteria was applied to choose the awardees, and at the end, 50 scholarships were given for the 2022 academic year from undergraduate degrees, post graduate diplomas and MBAs” (Master of Business Administration).

With scholarships being as rare as hen’s teeth, in a challenging economic environment, the rewards, especially for those students from impoverished homes, will come as a huge relief for not only the students, but their parents or custodians as well, thanks to Regent’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme.

REGENT BUSINESS SCHOOL has also left its doors open for late registrations until the end of March, according to the institution. This is to give those who have not yet registered for whatever reason, the opportunity to still leverage the academic year.

“Investment in skilled future leaders is critical, to creating a disruptive, innovative space where students are able to rethink the future. REGENT BUSINESS SCHOOL is privileged to have the opportunity to provide this kind of support to deserving students. RBS provides education that is relevant to our current, evolving economy and industry, we are confident that the recipients will maximise this opportunity and use their skills acquired to progress not just themselves but their entire area of influence,” said Mehboob Vally, Marketing and sales Director

