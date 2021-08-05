Relate Collaborates With Two Local, Female Founded Brands to Create Impact and Change Lives Ahead of Women’s Month

Two brand new partnerships between Relate Bracelets and South African online retailers, Sarah Feldman and Sadie and Jean, are helping to create much needed earning opportunities and raise funds for women’s causes ahead of Women’s Month in August.

In partnership with Relate, Sarah Feldman modest clothing online store will be launching #PurchaseWithPurpose, where her online platform will be gifting Relate functional beaded chains with every purchase as well as selling online. These chains of beads can be used in a variety of ways, as a mask holder, necklace, wrapped as a bracelet or as a spectacle chain. The money raised from these bracelets will be donated to various female focused charities throughout the country as their focus is on women empowerment and creating earning opportunities for those in need.

“Relate is an incredibly inspiring organization that has the infrastructure, expertise and experience of empowering women, generating tangible, sustainable social upliftment. We are very proud and excited to be partnering with Relate,” says Sarah Feldman, owner of Sarah Feldman clothing store.

“The purchase of clothing is not an isolated act. It impacts so many people, as well as the planet as a whole. From the type of fabrics we use, to the artisans who weave it all together, our aim is to be part of a chain of goodness and positive development for South Africa and the world. Hence our hashtag #PurchaseWithPurpose”, says Feldman.

As a brand, Sadie and Jean have always held women and women empowerment at the forefront of everything that they do. Therefore it was a natural fit deciding to partner with Relate, a 100% not-for-profit social enterprise that raises money for charities while creating jobs by uplifting women in underprivileged communities, giving them the tools to empower themselves.

All Sadie and Jean purchases made in the first month of the bracelet going live, will receive a bracelet with their order. These specially made bracelets, designed by the founders of Sadie and Jean, bear the well known Relate “R” bead, as well as beads spelling out the word “worthy”. The bracelets have been handmade by seniors in Cape Town in partnership with Ikamva Labantu.

They’ll also provide all their customers with the option to purchase a bracelet for themselves or a loved one at checkout. All proceeds made from these pieces will go to various female focused charities as well as the makers of the bracelets themselves.

“The past year and a half has had devastating effects on our health, both physically and mentally, as well as our economy and livelihoods. As a result of this, we have felt very strongly about playing a small part in creating opportunity for change and social upliftment, by partnering up with Relate Bracelets we can do just that, ” says Sadie and Jean Co-founder, Ilana Jossel.

Relate founder Lauren Gillis said it has always been a goal to get online platforms to partner with Relate.

“With every purchase being made, we’ll be making a huge difference in the lives of people who are less fortunate. This also gives many customers a simple and easy opportunity to help those in need during these difficult times.

“Relate is proud to provide the tools to do this and we have shown how lots of little can positively impact so many lives. We create earning opportunities for unskilled, unemployed, vulnerable people from disadvantaged backgrounds, we raise funds for other charities and we connect consumers to brands who care. Now more than ever consumers are looking to connect with brand purpose. says Gillis.

Sadie and Jean bracelets and Sarah Feldman functional 4 in 1 mask chains are available on their online platforms.

www.sadieandjean.co.za

www.sarahfeldman.co.za