Renewable celebration; 80 at the party

UMOYA ENERGY JOINS 2017 GLOBAL WIND DAY CELEBRATIONS

Umoya Energy is joining South Africa and over 80 other countries around the globe to celebrate of Global Wind Day 2017. This worldwide event occurs annually on 15 June, and is a day for discovering wind, its power and the possibilities it holds to change our world, our country and our communities.

South Africa is now the largest Wind power producer on the African continent, generating 1.5 gigawatts from more than 600 wind turbines, including Umoya Energy’s 37 wind turbines, which supply approximately 176,600 MWh of clean, renewable energy to the national grid each year. This powers over 65,000 low-income homes whilst contributing to our country’s energy mix.

ABOUT GLOBAL WIND DAY: The European Wind Energy Association, and the Global Wind Energy Council, coordinate the Global Wind Day through a network of partners. The day started as a European one in 2007 and went Global in 2009. On 15 June, hundreds of public events are organised in countries around the world.

