Renovation of Tshwane District Hospital – Another example of Civil Society initiative in the face of government indolence

We are excited to share a good news story about a significant transformation at the Tshwane District Hospital. Our dedicated training centre, a hub for chaplaincy training and other vital developmental courses, has recently completed a much-needed renovation. The facility had fallen into disrepair, with cracked railings, worn-out flooring, and outdated bathrooms creating a less-than-ideal learning environment. With support from Stichting African Hands, the centre has been completely revitalized.

The renovations aren’t just cosmetic; they represent our commitment to providing a safe, functional, and dignified space for personal growth and professional development. Here are some of the key improvements we’d love to share with your readers:

Improved Functionality: A fully renovated kitchen and refreshed bathrooms provide a more comfortable and dignified experience for participants.

Modern Atmosphere: New flooring and fresh paint have transformed the interior into a clean and professional space that supports focus and learning.

Increased Accessibility: Updated walkways leading to the centre make the area more accessible for everyone.

This project with the incredible support of Hospivision’s project at TDH made possible by Stichting African Hands’ donations, and we believe it’s a perfect example of a community-focused initiative that is making a real difference.