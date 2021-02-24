Resilience and Hard Work Leads

From left to right: MEC Dr Tate Makgoe, Free State Department of Education, Themba Mola KST CEO.

KST congratulates the Free State Province Grade 12 class of 2020 for their achievement, attaining 85.1% and retaining the number one spot nationally during an exceedingly difficult year in the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations a decline of 3.2% from 2019.

Working in partnership with the Free State Department of Education, KST has been implementing the District Whole School Development programme in primary and secondary schools in the Fezile Dabi and Motheo (Thaba Nchu and Botshabelo) districts which fall within Quintile 1, 2 and 3 for the past eight years. Providing support to schools with Empowerment and Transformation Workshops, Curriculum development, Infrastructure development, Leadership development and Vision support.

The Fezile Dabi district obtained 86.5 % in 2020 making it the number one district in the Free State Province and the sixth district nationally. The Motheo district attainted 85.2% in 2020 placing them in third place in the Free State Province and tenth place in the national district performance.

“2020 has been challenging for all school learners especially the Grade 12 class of 2020 who unfortunately had limited teaching and learning time due to the COVID-19 lockdown regulations, this meant that learners needed to grow their learning independence with the support from the department of education and organisations with an invested interest in education” said Themba Mola KST CEO.

Through the use of KST mentorship support, Grade 12 educators and learners were supported both in person and remotely, from July to December 2020. Support included educators that had content and pedagogy challenges, remote learning and teaching support, as well as co-teaching with educators for effective curriculum coverage.

Grade 12 learners were supported with differentiated activities at various levels including past examination questions which gave learners the best opportunity to improve their achievement levels in Accounting, Mathematics, Economics and Physical Sciences and Geography. The Grade 12 assessment results through short class tests and examinations were analysed by mentors and educators to identify content gaps and the relevant support required by the Grade 12 learners.

“I am proud of the achievements of the class of 2020 in our province under the difficult circumstances. As a department in a predominantly rural province, we needed to be agile and innovative with the limited resources and time to ensure that no learner was left behind. I would like to thank all parents, principals, teachers, Circuit Managers, and District Directors, department officials and partners who provided much needed support,” said MEC Dr Tate Makgoe Free State Department of Education.

The core functionality of our education system is at the heart of district level; therefore, support and resources must be focused at district level for systemic and sustainable school academic performance as well as functionality.

The storm is not over yet, coming out of a second wave and possibly going into a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, means that the class of 2021 have begun the academic year during a pandemic while government’s vaccination programme is underway. The class of 2021 will need to draw on lessons learned from the class of 2020 to build their own agency and resilience with support to complete their school academic year and enter further education and training.