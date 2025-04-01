Resilience & endurance, a race for SA’s fatherless boys March 2025

Spanning 56 kilometers across Cape Town’s stunning, rugged peninsula, the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon is one of South Africa’s most prestigious sporting events, which also includes a half-marathon and trail races.

Against the backdrop of breathtaking scenery, thousands of athletes, professional and lifestyle, will set out on the grueling course on 5 April 2025 in the 54th edition of the race. It’s an unforgettable experience in the lives of those who step up to the plate. But it can also change the lives of others.

Founder and Director of The Character Company (TCC), Jaco van Schalkwyk is one participant who is running this year’s half-marathon event for charity.

He says, “This is my second year participating in the Two Oceans and my goal is to raise R118,800 to support the 33 Western Cape boys in our programme. At TCC, we ask our single moms for a R300 per month contribution but unfortunately very few of them can afford this. By raising R300 per boy on my run, it will ensure that our Western Cape boys have weekly access to their MENtors and to our nature-based activities and camps over the course of this year.

By taking up the Two Oceans half-marathon challenge, I want to send a message to these boys with absent fathers that someone is prepared to do crazy things for them to make sure they have access to a MENtor. I want them to know that they are worth fighting for.”

According to the State of South Africa’s Fathers 2024 (SOSAF 2024) report, just 35.6% of South African children live with their biological fathers. It’s a particular challenge for boys who are reliant on male role models to help them navigate masculinity and develop their self-esteem and self-worth.

The lack of an engaged father can be devastating, shaping not only the long-term formation of identity but day-to-day behaviours. Boys growing up fatherless are far more vulnerable to poor performance at school, bullying, social inadequacies and a range of mental health issues.

TCC, with its model of mentorship by vetted social fathers, steps into the gap created by the country’s absent fathers. The organisation’s MENtors make commitments to boys on the programme over the long term. Together, they explore a values-based curriculum highlighting respect, self-discipline, courage, honesty and kindness during weekly meet-ups.

Nature and physical activity play a big part in the TCC experience. Jaco says, “We not only want to tap into the healing power of nature but also give boys a real experience of healthy living by embracing the outdoors.

The Two Oceans Marathon is this beacon of the outdoor lifestyle and physical achievement, but it’s also a symbol of mental endurance and resilience. Boys who are growing up without their fathers need this. Too often, we react to adversity in our lives by developing unhealthy coping mechanisms. But TCC wants to give these boys the chance to develop resilience and emotional strength despite their challenges in life. By taking on the challenge, I want to show them that we can all make choices in life that can change our path for the better. I also want them to know that it’s not just that they are worth going an extra mile for, they are worth running a marathon.”

Jaco doesn’t have to run alone on this quest – South Africans from all walks of life can help him raise R118,800,00 and support the cause of 1 guy, 2 oceans and 33 boys by joining the TCC campaign: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/1-guy-2-oceans-33-boys-2025.