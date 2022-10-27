Fresh from celebrating our 30th anniversary, excitement is mounting as there is just one more week to go before our philharmonic circus show, Rhapsody, takes to the stage at the Artscape Opera House, from 3 to 6 November 2022!

Rhapsody includes traditional and contemporary circus acts, accompanied by a 14-piece troupe of musicians, led by conductor Chad Hendricks, and dynamic Cape Town vocalists, Janine and Riyaan Cornelius, who perform hits from Elton John, Tina Turner, local favourites Mango Groove and Johnny Clegg, and a number of other artists. Prepare to be astounded by a combination of daring acrobatics and a display of gravity-defying aerial skills, all perfectly in sync with the music! A show that will provide entertainment for the entire family!

To get a taste of what to expect, watch the Rhapsody trailer here!

