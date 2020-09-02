Ride With Me – Where To?

South African cyclists are invited to join the inspiring national #RideWithMe campaign to support talented local development riders from township communities who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

In partnership with the National Cycling Academy Forum (NCAF), and supported by Coronation Fund Managers, Ride2Live have launched the #RideWithMe campaign. The public is invited to visit the #RideWithMe campaign page and follow Ride2Live and NCAF on social media to assess how they can contribute.

NCAF general secretary and key contact for the academies during the campaign, Buhle Madlala, says: “We’ve launched the #RideWithMe campaign in collaboration with Ride2Live to inspire individuals and companies to make a lasting difference to the lives of South Africa’s top township-based cycling academies and their deserving teams of racing cyclists – some of whom have Olympic potential! Join our #RideWithMe campaign on Facebook and Instagram make a difference today.”

“Through the campaign we encourage sustainable financial contributions to these academies via the dedicated donation platforms Givengain and Backabuddy – links to which you’ll find on the #RideWithMe campaign page. We will also continue to collect gear, bicycles and equipment via prominent local cycle stores such as Cycle Lab SA, Chris Willemse Cycles, Olympic Cycles and Bruce’s Cycles.”

All funds raised will go directly to the academies, and will be used for nutrition, race entries, transport, cycling and training equipment, and specialised training. Regular updates on the use of these funds, and the impact made, will be shared with donors by Ride2Live and the NCAF.

“While once-off donations, especially racing bikes, wheels, cycling computers/GPS and trainers at the identified cycling stores are welcomed, we also encourage individuals and brands to support the NCAF and its member academies, which are registered non-profits, to form lasting and sustainable relationships – whether it be financial, mentorship, training or otherwise,” says Madlala.