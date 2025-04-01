Right Now, Kids Are in Surgery – Here’s How You Can Help

Time is Ticking

Help Us Support More Smiles in PE!

Right now in Gqeberha, little lives are being changed, thanks to you. At this very moment, children are undergoing life-changing surgeries at PE Provincial Hospital during our special Smile Weekend. Your generosity has already helped cover their transportation and accommodation, removing two major hurdles for families in need.

But as more families arrive, we urgently need your support to cover what comes next:

💛 R50 Goes towards nutritious meals for parents and children.

💛 R100 Goes towards providing psychosocial support during this emotional journey.

💛 R150 Ensures cleft and surgical care, giving children a chance at a brighter future.

We have less than 24 hours to raise the funds needed to care for the children arriving tomorrow. Can we count on you to help? Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to fully supporting each child’s journey to healing.

Win A Suzuki S-Presso

Need a ride that turns heads? For just R250 a ticket, you could drive away in a brand-new Suzuki S-Presso!

Every ticket you buy helps fund life-changing surgeries for children in need.

More tickets = more chances to win = more lives changed.

It’s a win–win–win!

Draw closes on 30 April 2025

Help us reach our target, every ticket brings us closer!

So don’t wait…grab your ticket today, cruise in style, spread some smiles, and be a real-life hero!

From 17 to 21 February, Smile Foundation, together with Vodacom Foundation, hosted a life-changing Smile Week at Universitas Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein, where 17 children received much-needed reconstructive surgeries.

One of the children, ten-year-old Kananelo, underwent a long-awaited procedure to free the movement of his neck after suffering severe burns in early childhood. Thanks to months of planning and expert care, he can now look forward to a more comfortable and confident life. These surgeries go beyond physical transformation, they restore dignity, uplift families, and open the door to new opportunities. Smile Foundation is proud to play a role in each of these journeys. A sincere thank you to Vodacom Foundation for their generous support and to the dedicated medical teams who make these smiles possible.

In March, Sandton Plant Hire supported seven children with life-changing surgeries at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital. Thanks to their support and the incredible work of the surgeons, seven young lives have been transformed.

We are so grateful to everyone who made these moments of magic happen!

