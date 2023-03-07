Ronan Keating, Gary Player and Citadel raise over R2.1 Million for vulnerable children

6 March 2023, Cape Town – What do music icon Ronan Keating, golf legend Gary Player and wealth management company Citadel, have in common? Their commitment to sustainable philanthropic endeavours that benefit South African children in need.

In support of this, Citadel hosted their annual charity gala dinner with Keating and Player at The Table Bay Hotel on Saturday 4 March 2023. After a performance by Keating and his band, Citadel Head of Philanthropy, Jean de Villiers, took to the stage to facilitate the charity auction.

De Villiers reminded the audience about the importance of making a collective difference. “The importance of responsible giving has never been higher. We need to be looking at how we can make a tangible impact that is more sustainable than once-off giving; and what happens with the money raised tonight will be a good example of that,” says De Villiers.

The auction raised over R2.1 million.

The proceeds will be managed and distributed by the Citadel Philanthropy Foundation. The beneficiaries are the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town and the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School in Johannesburg.

“I’ve visited South Africa many times and, although it’s such a beautiful country, there are many challenges South African children face today and I care deeply about ensuring that cancer treatment is not one of them. I’m thankful to Gary Player and Citadel for supporting these efforts,” says Keating, who is well known for his cancer advocacy and relationship with the Oncology Unit at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

This Citadel event began in 2018 and was inspired by the loss of Keating and Player’s mothers to cancer. Both their moms were passionate about giving back. Since then, this event has raised R7.1 million in total.

Player, who founded the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School on his farm in 1990 and has supported it ever since, shares Keating and Citadel’s commitment for raising funds to improve the lives of children. “I have witnessed children pass through the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School for over 30 years, and can attest to the difference the school makes in the community. Early Childhood Development is essential to ensure South Africa has a better tomorrow,” says Player.

Citadel CEO, Andrew Möller, says it’s the duty of all South Africans to play their part in facing the country’s challenges head, and that driving sustainable and structured philanthropy efforts is a great way to do so.

“We live in a deeply complex country. At almost any occasion, you will hear conversations about South Africa’s many issues. But I encourage you to lean into these difficult conversations rather than shy away from them. It is in uncertain times like these that your response to these conversations matters the most. It takes a brave heart to stare adversity in the face and say let’s do something about this. This is what Citadel Philanthropy is in the business of doing,” says Möller.

