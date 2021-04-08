Royco and Shoprite Bring Hope to Communities

You can help this cause by buying a packet of Royco Soup

from your nearest Checkers

[Johannesburg, South Africa, 7 April 2021]: The Royco and Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchen partnership has served many vulnerable communities across South Africa for over 10 years by providing meals of hope to those who need it most. Royco’s contribution towards the Soup Kitchens dates back to 2007 when we started supplying vitamin-enriched soup to help fight hunger in the heart of communities such as old-age homes and township schools.

Poverty and hunger have, for many years, remained two of the toughest challenges facing many communities within our country. The COVID-19 pandemic only worsened these challenges, specifically for those already burdened by high unemployment, poverty, and inequality. Over the past 10 years, the partnership has resulted in the successful delivery of over 40 Million meals nationally. Since the start of the lockdown, Royco in partnership with the Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchens has supported more than 5 000 organisations, serving more than 4.4 million meals of vitamin-enriched soup and bread.

Despite tireless efforts to combat poverty and hunger, it remains an ongoing battle with a cry for more to be done. For this reason, Royco would like to encourage South Africans at large, to get down to your local Checkers supermarket and purchase any packet of Royco soup before the 25th April 2021. For every packet of soup bought, Royco will donate a cup. “We believe that the smallest act can create big change. This partnership allows us to feed children vitamin-enriched meals, which will contribute to building a stronger South Africa,” said Vickey Kahn, Food Portfolio Manager at Mars.

The campaign over March and April aims to donate half a million cups of soup. Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchens travel across different communities in the country and operate daily.