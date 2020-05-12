RU Covid-19 Relief Fund – Champions’Initiative

Rhodes University COVID-19 Relief Fund: Champions’ initiative

Please help us champion our Covid-19 Relief Fund fundraising project. We request your help in circulating the poster below within your circles.

We believe this would be of great help.

As you would be aware, online teaching and learning has replaced all physical contact with our Rhodians. A survey of our students shows that a significant number of them would not be able to participate due to lack of the necessary facilities such as laptops, smartphones and data.

In response, a Rhodes University Covid-19 Relief Fund was launched.

The positive response and generosity of our alumni has been nothing short of pleasing. Please see the barometer reflecting the Fund’s performance on https://www.ru.ac.za/rucoronavirusgateway/funding/