South Africa Ranks 57 out of 142 in the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index

The 2024 WJP Rule of Law Index® finds rule of law fell globally for the 7th consecutive year

Progress emerges in the fight against corruption

South Africa’s score decreased, ranks 5 out of 34 regionally

WASHINGTON (23 October 2024) – For the seventh year in a row, the rule of law has eroded in a majority of countries, according to the World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index 2024.

In the last year, the rule of law declined in 57% of countries surveyed—including South Africa.

South Africa’s overall rule of law score decreased by -1.0% in this year’s Index. It ranks 57th out of 142 countries worldwide.

Among upper-middle income countries, South Africa ranks 13th out of 41.**

South Africa and global trends

Since 2016, a global rule of law recession has affected 77% of countries studied, including South Africa.

Globally, the declines were largely driven by authoritarian trends. Between 2016 and 2024, the Index factor measuring Fundamental Rights fell in 81% of countries, but not in South Africa.

Over the past seven years, Index scores for Constraints on Government Powers have fallen in 77% of countries, but not in South Africa. Around the world, legislatures, judiciaries, and civil society—including the media—have all lost ground on checking executive power, the Index shows.

South Africa is not among the 63% of countries where Fundamental Rights fell in the past year. South Africa is among the 59% of countries where Constraints on Government Powers fell in the past year.

Despite this global backsliding, a smaller majority of countries experienced overall rule of law declines this year (57%) as compared to the last two (59% and 61%).

Global rankings

Globally, the top-ranked country in the 2024 WJP Rule of Law Index is Denmark, followed by Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Germany. The country with the lowest score is Venezuela, followed by Cambodia, Afghanistan, Haiti, and Myanmar.

Source: World Justice Project