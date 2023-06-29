Running on plenty at SPAR Knysna Forest Marathon, 8 July

With 7 000 athletes signed up to experience the magic of the SPAR Knysna Forest Marathon, the 38th running of the Garden Route race is shaping up to be a memorable one.

The marathon (42.2km) and half marathon (21.1km) events, renowned for taking participants deep into the forest and offering breathtaking views of the estuary and Knysna Heads, take place on July 8 this year.

Entries have already exceeded last year’s total of 6 500, telling the story of how popular the marathon has once again become in the wake of the pandemic.

Benefitting others

At the heart of the 2023 event is its tradition of benefiting others. Beneficiaries this year are the Vermont Old Age Home, Epilepsy South Africa (South Cape-Karoo region), Loeriehof Old Age Home, and Sinethemba Youth Development Centre.

Vermont Centre, in Hornlee, renders 24-hour care to 60 elderly residents.

A new board had only recently been appointed and being named a marathon beneficiary could not have come at a better time, said chairperson Mark Laminie.

Loeriehof, meanwhile, offers residents spiritual care in the form of ministering and worship and emotional therapy through family participation, outings, counselling and creative workshops.

Manager Simone de Jager said Covid-19 had taken a psychological toll on residents and staff and on top of that fundraising had been difficult.

“To have this boost in such difficult economic times is such a blessing from the community and organisations involved.

Sinethemba cares for youth at risk, particularly those living on Knysna’s streets.

“The recognition of the Knysna Forest Marathon means a lot in this economic crisis,” said Sinethemba director Michael Smith.

The epilepsy NGO in the town offers a residential facility, day-care and community outreach programmes as well as income-generating projects.

Marketer Ashleigh Smith explained that funds raised would be used to provide 24-hour specialised care to 50 adults living with debilitating epilepsy and other neurological conditions.

Besides the four charities, there are many others who benefit too.

Less privileged members of the Knysna community are enlisted to help on the field and water tables along the route.

Also, historically, many of the participants leave their clothes at the start to be donated to local communities.

SPAR Eastern Cape advertising manager Roseann Shadrach said the Knysna Forest Marathon aligned beautifully with the group’s ethos of healthy living and helping others.

Visit www.knysnaforestmarathon.co.za for further details.