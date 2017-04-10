SA Brandy on top of the world!

Oude Meester Demant claims title of World’s Best Brandy

South African brandies made a clean sweep at the 2017 World Drinks Awards, claiming gold medals as well as the ultimate title of World’s Best Brandy for the Oude Meester Demant.

Now in its tenth year, the World Drinks Awards is hosted in London by TheDrinksReport.com to recognize spirit drinks and select the very best in all internationally recognized styles.

“With an ideal climate and a history of brandy production stretching back over 300 hundred years, it comes as no surprise that South Africa is widely regarded among the world’s best brandy producing countries,” says Distell Brandy Ambassador, Nick Holdcroft. “It’s fair to say our brandies compete on a par with the world’s most recognized cognacs, and South Africans can be rightfully proud of our reputation as a global leader in terms of quality.”

This is the second consecutive year that a South African Brandy has defended its claim for producing the world’s best brandy – Klipdrift Premuim walked away with top honours in 2016.

“Each award-winning bottle of Oude Meester Demant comprises a sublime blend of potstill brandies that have matured in French oak casks,” explains Holdcroft. “The alluring nose of dark chocolate, nutmeg and slightly fruity notes of notes of dried apricot and pineapple, leads to an exquisitely balanced palate with hints of oak and delicate spice that softly finish with a lingering smoothness. It’s not surprising it won this award.”

Oude Meester also took the award for best extra old brandy with their 12 year old Reserve. An extra old brandy is one that is aged ten years or older.

“On top of these awards, our trophy cabinet is going to need more space for the newly acquired gold medals awarded to Richelieu International, Klipdrift Premium and Oude Meester 18 Years Old Sovereign.

The judging panel comprises a cast of highly respected and experienced authorities from the drinks and hospitality industry, who adjudicate hundreds of international submissions, scoring merit on nose, palate, finish, balance, character and quality.