SA Brandy Tops…..Again!

South African brandies make it in New York

Frank Sinatra sang that if you could “make it” in New York, you’d succeed anywhere, and that’s clearly the case for three of Distell’s premium brandies which have won top honours at the New York International Spirits Competition.

Results of the annual New York International Spirits Competition were announced in June and Oude Meester and Van Ryn’s brandies flew the South African flag high as they were judged alongside more than 600 entries from 23 countries around the world.

Two premium brandies from the Stellenbosch-based Van Ryn’s Distillery won gold – the Van Ryn’s 12-year-old Distiller’s Reserve and the Van Ryn’s 20-year-old Collector’s Reserve. Another South African stalwart, the Oude Meester Souverein 18-year-old brandy rounded off a trio of successful entrants which already have myriad other awards to their names.

This year’s judging panel consisted of a mix of restauranteurs, sommeliers, retail spirits buyers, distributors and importers.

Van Ryn’s is the world’s most awarded brandy distillery, having consistently produced award-winning brandies since 1845 including multiple titles of Best Worldwide trophy at the International Wine and Spirit Competition and Best International Trophy Award Winner at the International Spirits Challenge.

“Oude Meester Souverein is the pinnacle of the Oude Meester range and symbolises the endless strive for faultless quality,” said Distell Brandy Ambassador Nick Holdcroft. “These brandies are clearly king of the hill and we hope these international awards will encourage more South Africans to taste and appreciate some of the world’s finest brandies made right here with locally-grown grapes.”

