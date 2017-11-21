SA Chocolate – World Champ?

SILVER!

After luckily winning a GOLD at the European open, we subsequently qualified for the World finals of the international chocolate awards, to be held in London.

We traveled with our chocolate entries (babies) in our hand luggage and submitted them for judging on arrival in London. After a week of anxiously waiting, and bated breath! we were awarded the Silver (HOORAY!) in the same category at the awards ceremony.

