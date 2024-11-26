SA Film Industry brings R5.2 Billion Foreign Investment Boost

South Africa’s Film Industry Boosts Tourism Economy with R5.2 Billion Foreign Investment

South Africa’s film industry continues to captivate global filmmakers, significantly contributing to the nation’s flourishing tourism economy. Between November 2023 and June 2024, foreign film

production investments totalled R2.52 billion, with projections exceeding R5 billion by October

2025. This surge underscores South Africa’s position as a global hub for film production, delivering direct economic benefits while enhancing the country’s standing in the business tourism and travel sectors.

From November 2023 to August 2024, the ripple effect on the tourism sector has been significant.

International production crews booked over 59,000 hotel bed nights, injecting nearly R148 million into South Africa’s hospitality industry, with an average spend of R2,500 per night.

“It is also important to note that film production has a strong multiplier effect. It has been estimated that for every Rand spent on film production in South Africa, an additional R2.50 is generated in the local economy,” says Bobby Amm, CEO of CPASA (Commercial Producers Association South Africa).

Additional spending on transport, dining, and recreation highlights the significance of foreign

filmmakers as high-value business tourists. James Byrne, Founder of ITFFA and a leading voice in

South Africa’s film industry, remarked:

“The financial impact of international productions reaches far beyond the film sector. Our unique

locations, skilled crews, and competitive exchange rates have positioned South Africa as a top

destination for global film projects. This activity not only fuels job creation but invigorates local

businesses and fosters growth across multiple sectors. With the right support, the South African

film industry will continue to catalyse economic expansion and international tourism.”

The film industry’s contribution to employment is equally impressive, having created 26,573 jobs for local freelance crew members and performers over the past eight months. This robust activity

supports hundreds of small businesses, from catering services to equipment rentals, amplifying the sector’s influence across various industries. Government recognition of the film sector as a key

economic driver further solidifies its role in providing employment opportunities, particularly for

young South Africans under the age of 35.

Neo Mokuene, known as “The Black Tony Stark” and a Board Director of ITFFA, as well as a leader of the YCSC (Young Creatives Challenge), commented:

“The South African film industry is not just about storytelling; it’s about creating a platform for

young people to step into their power. Through initiatives like the YCSC, we are nurturing the next generation of filmmakers by equipping them with tools, resources, and opportunities to shape their futures. By embracing youth-driven innovation and talent, we not only solidify our position as a global leader in film but also ensure sustainable job creation and skills development. The potential of South Africa’s youth is limitless, and the film industry is their stage.”

A Glance at the Numbers: 2025 Projections

Flights:

Total projected flights: 12,036

Total projected revenue: R350,849,400

Airport Transfers:

Total projected transfers: 12,036

Total projected revenue: R7,654,896

Meals and Entertainment:

Average daily spend per person: R750

Total projected spend: R9,568,620

Hotel Stays:

Total projected hotel stays: 68,060 nights

Total projected revenue: R180,957,900

Tourism Economy:

Total projected turnover: R6.37 billion in 2025

The Western Cape continues to dominate, attracting approximately 80% of foreign-funded

projects, while Gauteng anchors local production efforts. As new international projects launch and summer approaches, South Africa’s film industry is poised to further strengthen its pivotal role in bolstering tourism and driving economic growth.

South Africa is not just a destination—it’s the ultimate canvas for filmmakers and a gateway to

unparalleled economic opportunities.

About ITFFA (International Tourism Film Festival Africa)

The International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) celebrates the art of tourism storytelling

through film and video. Established to showcase the diverse cultures, breathtaking landscapes,

and extraordinary experiences of Africa, ITFFA brings together creators, filmmakers, and tourism

professionals to honour excellence in tourism promotion. As a premier platform for innovative

content, ITFFA empowers both young and established filmmakers through industry collaborations, workshops, and initiatives like the Young Creatives Challenge (YCSC).

With a focus on inspiring global audiences, ITFFA highlights Africa as a leading tourism destination while fostering growth, innovation, and sustainable development in the film and tourism sectors.