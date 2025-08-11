SA Good News Trivial Pursuit

Recently, there has been considerable debate in SA regarding ‘THE NUMBERS’ mostly sparked by Capitec CEO Gerrit Fourie saying that he thought joblessness in SA was 10% as compared to the official unemployment figure of 32% produced by Stats SA.

I responded with an article: Unemployment, poverty and inequality – the NUMBERS are changing but the STATS aren’t – WHY?

Below are 15 questions on the NUMBERS in SA – see how you do?

“There are three sources of opinion: fact, rumour and prejudice. The truth can only be found in the first.

There are three elements to a story: accuracy, context and balance. Truthful stories contain all three.

There are three requirements for understanding: trust, honesty and respect. Without them opinion and truth count for little.” (Steuart Pennington 2014)

Hope you enjoyed this quiz, I’d be most interested in your score? steuart@sagoodnews.co.za