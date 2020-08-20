SA Movie Attracts Worldwide Attention

An unexpected film about a man’s bond with an octopus entitled My Octopus Teacher is captivating film festivals and competition judges worldwide.

It racked up eight nominations, more than any other film in this year’s lineup, for the renowned Jackson Wild Media Award, one of the most important nature film competitions on the globe. It recently won Best Feature at Earth X and is in the running for another four conservation film awards this year, including two prestigious Panda awards at the Wildscreen Festival.

The feature documentary is a collaboration between the Sea Change Project, an NGO raising awareness of the beauty and ecological importance of South Africa’s kelp forest, Off the Fence Productions based in the Netherlands and Netflix. This is the first Netflix Original Documentary to come out of South Africa. Directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed and produced by Craig Foster, My Octopus Teacher is the culmination of a decade of hard work and dedication to showcasing The Great African Seaforest and the creatures that live in it.

My Octopus Teacher will launch on Netflix South Africa on 7 September.

For more information go to https://stories.seachangeproject.com/my-octopus-teacher.

Netflix link – https://www.netflix.com/za/title/81045007