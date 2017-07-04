SA in Numbers # 3 – People, Crime, Environment, War & Peace

2017 # 3 : SA’s Global Rankings – People, Crime, Environment, War and Peace – compared to the rest of the World:

Nathanael West “Numbers constitute the only universal language.”

Every year the Economist ‘Pocket World in Figures’ brings out a varied set of global rankings covering 190 countries. These range from fastest-growing economies to highest per capita consumption of marijuana to which countries imprison the most people.

And every year the measures are changed – somewhat! It makes for interesting reading!

by Steuart Pennington

The stats in red have been added this year. Some have been removed from last year, all have been updated for 2017.

(The Economist tends to rank the top 1-50 best and the bottom 1 – 50 worst (sometimes the range is less), very often SA in not placed in either, that’s what this newsletter will reflect, unless I can find out more via Google)

There are 230 countries in the world, only 190 are ‘serious enough’ to provide data, and only 80 have a population of more than 10 million.

So, in this three-part series I will:

Firstly, cover the numbers: Geography, Population and Economy (June 21).

Secondly, cover the numbers: Infrastructure, Health and Technology (June 27).

Thirdly, cover the numbers: People, Crime and Environment (July 4).

Fourthly, conclude with comments (July 11).

Country Facts – 2014 SA Ranking/ countries surveyed Comment People Beer drinkers- litres per capita SA 41/190 @ 58 lpc SA 18 in 2014 Czech Republic (1 @ 144), Germany (2 @ 113), Ireland (7 @ 94), , Australia (13 @ 79) UK (22 @ 74) Smokers, av. annual consumption SA 96/190 @ 537 p.a China (1 @ 4124) Russia (5 @ 2650), USA (57 @ 1083), UK (74 @ 826) Alcohol consumption per capita SA 30/190 @ 8 litres per capita Russia (4 @ 12), Australia (16 @ 10) UK (20 @ 9.4) Wine drinkers – litres per capita SA 65/190 @ 7.2 lpc Vatican City (1 @ 61), France (4 @ 44), Australia (21 @ 24) It must be noted that some 60% of SA’s adult population do not drink alcohol. SA’s global ranking ‘per drinker’ is estimated at 11/190 Cannabis use – 15-64 year olds who have used at least once in the past year as % SA 74/190 NZ (1), Italy (2), US (4) Australia (7), UK (16) Gambling Losses per capita per annum SA not in Top 20 Australia (1 @ US$1040) Singapore (2 @ US$ 920), USA (3 @ US$ 512) Crime Murders per 100 000 of pop SA 8/190 @ 32 SA at 7 in 2014 Honduras (1 @ 84), Brazil (12 @ 26) Namibia (17@ 17) Robberies per 100 000 of pop SA 9/190 @ 494 Belgium (1 @ 1616), Brazil (4 @ 506), France (13 @ 192), Portugal (17 @ 156) Total Prison population SA 11/190 (159,563 prisoners) USA (1 @ 2,217,224 million prisoners), China (2 @ 1,7m), UK (16 @ 94,886 prisoners) Prisoners per 100 000 of pop SA 19/190 @ 292 USA (1 @ 698), Rwanda (9 @ 434) Russia (8 @ 442), Brazil (17 @ 301) War and peace Defence spending as % of GDP SA not in top 20 Afghanistan (1 @ 13%), Israel (7 @ 6%), US (23 @ 3.3%), Russia (17 @ 3.4%) Defence spending US$b SA not in top 20 US (1 @ $600b), China (2 @ $145b), Russia (5 @ 41b), UK (4 @ $56b), Australia (12 @ Global Peace Index SA 126/190 not in top 25 ‘most’ or bottom 25 ‘least’ Iceland (1), NZ (4), Australia (15), Russia (169), Zimbabwe (175), Syria (190) Environment Biggest emitters of CO2 in millions of tonnes SA 13/190 @ 473 China (1 @ 8106), USA (2 @ 5270), India (3 @ 1830), Russia (4 @ 1781), UK (12 @ 498), Australia (16 @ 420) Biggest emitters of CO2 per capita in tonnes SA 33/190 @ 9.6 Qatar (1 @ 44.3), US (16 @17.6), Australia (13 @ 19), Biggest nationally protected land area as % of total land SA not in top 30 @ 6.2% Germany (4 @ 48%), Hong Kong (8 @ 41%), Monaco (15 @ 36%) UK (26 @ 27%), Zim (28 @ 27%)

There are three sources of opinion; fact, rumour and prejudice. The truth can only be found in the first. There are three elements to a story; accuracy, context and balance. Truthful stories contain all three. There are three requirements for understanding; trust, honesty and respect. Without them opinion and truth count for little. (Steuart Pennington 2013)

So, if you are interested in ‘numbers’ then I invite you to make of these stats what you will.

People often say “lies, damn lies and statistics”. But if you don’t start with the numbers where do you start? With opinion? With rumour? With hearsay? With media distortion?

There are three types of opinion I come across every day, especially in our print media:

Informed, factual and specific,

Rumoured, uninformed and crass

Biased, prejudiced or just plain racist

How intensely annoying is it to be told “that’s my opinion and I’m entitled to it” when ignorance or prejudice is at the heart of the ‘opinion’ ……….and you have the facts.

How infuriating is it to be told something, you point out the facts and the response is “I don’t care about the facts, I’m telling you ………….blah, blah, blah!”.

Whenever I read that SA is the “worst in the world” I Google it, there are global surveys on just about everything. Three things emerge: