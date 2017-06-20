SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Newsletter Advertising Links
SA in Numbers – How do we stack up?

2017 # 1: SA in numbers – Geography, Population, & Economy – compared to the rest of the World:

Nathanael West “Numbers constitute the only universal language.”

Every year the Economist ‘Pocket World in Figures’ brings out a varied set of global rankings covering 190 countries. These range from fastest-growing economies to highest per capita consumption of marijuana to which countries imprison the most people.

And every year the measures are changed – somewhat! It makes for interesting reading!

by Steuart Pennington

The stats in red have been added this year. Some have been removed from last year, all have been updated for 2017.

(The Economist tends to rank the top 1-50 best and the bottom 1 – 50 worst (sometimes the range is less), very often SA in not placed in either, that’s what this newsletter will reflect, unless I can find out more via Google)

There are 230 countries in the world, only 190 are ‘serious enough’ to provide data, and only 80 have a population of more than 10 million.

So, in this three-part series I will:

  • Firstly, cover the numbers: Geography, Population and Economy (June 21).
  • Secondly, cover the numbers: Infrastructure, Health and Technology (June 27).
  • Thirdly, cover the numbers: People, Crime and Environment (July 4).
  • Fourthly, conclude with comments (July 11).

Country Facts – the BASICS
– 2016

SA Ranking / Countries Surveyed

Comment

Geography
Area by ‘000 Km²
SA 24/190
@
1,221 million sq.km
8 African countries are geographically larger than SA, however Nigeria with pop. of 150m is smaller at 31/190

Population
Population size in 2012
SA 25/190
@
53,1 million
4 African countries are greater, Nigeria is at (7/190) China largest 1,4 billion
Population size projected to 2025
SA not in top 20
India (1 @ 1,46b), China (2 @ 1.41b) Philippines (13 @ 116m), 7 African countries in top 20, Nigeria (5) @ 233m up from 178m at present)
Fastest growing population
SA not in top 50/190
Estimated growth 1-2% per annum
29 African countries in top 50, Niger (1), Nigeria (24), Zim (33)
Slowest growing population
SA not in bottom 50/190
20 countries, mostly Eastern European, but including Germany, Japan and Cuba have negative population growth rates
Highest/Lowest median age
SA does not feature in highest or lowest 50,
Japan (2) at 46 years old. Niger, Chad, Uganda, lowest at 15 years old.
SA estimated at 27
Highest/Lowest Fertility rates (2.2 births per fertile woman required to keep population stable)
SA @ 2.3
Highest: Niger (7.5), Somalia (6.1) Nigeria (5.4),
Lowest: Taiwan (1.1), Singapore (1.3) Germany (1.4).
Sex Ratios (Males per 100 females: Highest and Lowest)
SA @ 99
Highest: UAE 274, Qatar 265, China 106, India 107
Lowest: Latvia 84, Russia 86, Rwanda 91
Most Old People (% of pop. over 65)
SA has young pop. 66% below age of 35
Monaco 1 @ 30%, Japan 2 @ 26%, Italy 3 @ 22%, Germany 5 @ 21%
Most Young People (% of pop. aged 0-19)
SA @ 36 %
Niger 1 @ 60%, Uganda 2 @ 59%, South Sudan 23 @ 53%
Biggest Cities
JHB 33/190 @ 10.4m people
Tokyo (1 @ 38m, Delhi (2 @ 29m), New York (12 @18.6m) London (30 @ 10m), Sydney (83 @ 4.5m)
Population density per sq.km
SA not in top 20 @ 4.3
Singapore (3) @ 7,428
Biggest urban populations
SA 25/190 @ 37m urbanised
China (1 @ 874m) India (2 @ 470m) USA (3 @ 278m) UK (15 @ 53m)
Biggest rural populations
SA @ 28/190
SA @ 19m
India (1 @ 882m), Nigeria (6 @ 101m), USA (9 @ 59m),Russia (16 @ 36m) Germany (28 @ 19m)
Largest refugee populations
 
 
SA not in top 20
Turkey 1 @ 1,587m, Pakistan 2 @ 1,505m USA 14 @ 267m
SA estimated at 115,000 ‘Asylum seeking refugees
Origin of Asylum Applications to industrialised countries
SA not in top 20
Syria 1 @ 149K, Iraq 2 @ 68K China 7 @ 22K, Mexico 14 @ 14K
Biggest migrant population in millions
SA 17/190
@
3.1 million
USA 1 @ 46m, Germany 2 @ 12m, Russia 3 @ 11m, Australia 9 @ 7m, Switzerland 25 @ 2.4m

Economy
Biggest Economies as measured by US$ GDP
SA 33/190 @ $350b.
USA (1), Egypt (38), Nigeria (21), No other African countries featured.
Biggest Economy based on purchasing power (PPP)
SA 29/190
China (1) USA (2), Egypt (23), Nigeria (22), Sweden (41), Chile (43).
Highest GDP per head
SA not in top 60 nor in bottom 40
Monaco (1 @ $US 187,026 per head), Australia (10 @ $61,442) USA (14), UK (24 @ $46,920). SA (87) @ $10.960 per head.
Highest Purchasing Power per head
SA not in top 70
Qatar (2), USA (15), Australia (20) UK (32), SA (87)
Human Development Index (* 1 is best)
SA 116/190 SA up by five positions from last year.
Norway 1, Australia 2, USA 8, UK 14.
20 African countries in bottom 30/190.
Gini Coefficient, 1 is worst
SA 1/190
Namibia (2), Honduras (5), Colombia (9), Brazil (10)
Economic Freedom (* 1 is best)
SA 74/190
No African country in top 60/190. SA ranked as moderately free
Highest Economic growth
SA not in top 50
18 African counties in top 50
Lowest economic growth
SA not in bottom 35 2017 figures dispute this
In bottom 35, Euro area (22 @ 0,7%), UK (31 @ 1.2%), USA (37 @ 1.5%)
Biggest exporters
SA 42/190
Euro (1), USA (2), Australia (24), Hong Kong (28)
Biggest earners from services and income (% of world exports of services and income
SA 45/190
@ 0.27%
First time SA in top 50 countries
Largest Deficit in US$
SA 12/190
SA @ $19 trillion
USA (1 @ $389 trillion), UK (2 @ $151 Trillion), Australia (4), NZ (21)
Largest Deficit as % of GDP
Not in top 40
SA @ – 4.5%
Mozambique (2 @ -37%), Zimbabwe (12 @ – 15%), Ghana (37 @ -6%)
Government Debt as % of GDP
SA not in top 25
SA @ 45%
Japan (1 @ 227%), UK (8 @ 117%), USA (11 @ 114%), Germany (18 @ 78%),
Government spending as a % of GDP
SA not in top 30,
SA @ 32%
France (2 @ 57%), Euro Area (10 @ 49%), UK (17 @ 43%), USA (28 @ 38%), Australia (28 @ 36%)
Tax revenue as % of GDP
SA not in top 30
SA @ 27%
Denmark (1 @ 50%), Germany (14 @ 37%), UK (20 @ 32%)
Gold reserves
SA 26/190
US$ 4 billion
Euro area (1 @ US$ 357 billion), USA 2, Germany 3, UK (16 @ 10b)
Largest market capitalisation
JSE 19th largest @ US$736b
NYSE (1 @ US$ 17,351b) NASDAQ (2 @ US$ 7, 979b) Tokyo (3 @ US$ 4,378b),
House price improvement over the last 5 years, 1 is best
SA 16/190
SA @ 32%
SA # 1 in 2015
Brazil (1 @ 113%) Hong Kong (3 @ 97%) Germany (13 @ 35%) Canada (20 @ 28%)
Highest foreign debt in $ billions
SA 19/190
SA @ $144b
China (1 @ $ 959b), Russia (2 @ $599b), Brazil (3@ $556b) India (5 @ $463b) Argentina (20 @ $139b)
Highest foreign debt burden as % of GDP
SA not in top 50/190
Singapore (2 @ 152%) Zimbabwe (19 @ 74%), Chile 32 @ 57% Romania 35 @ 55%)
Household Debt as % of gross disposable income
SA not in top 30
 
Denmark (1), Australia (5), UK (10) USA (16), Germany (19)
Largest recipients of bilateral and multilateral aid
SA 31/190
@
1,070 m US$
Afghanistan 1 at 4,823 m US$, Vietnam 2 @ 4,217 m , Syria 3 @ 4,198 m
Largest Manufacturing Output
SA 38/190
@
42 b US$
China 1 @ 3,713 b US$ , USA 2 @ 1,944, Japan 3 @ 905.
Largest Industrial Output
SA 40/190
@
93 b US$
China (1 @ 4,423 b US$, USA (2 @ 3,212 ) Japan (3 @ 1,280 b US$ China overtakes US for 1st time
Largest Services Output
SA 32/190
USA (1), China (2) Japan (3), UK (5), Hong Kong (28), Egypt (45)
Largest producers of Energy
SA 20/190
China (1), USA (2), Russia (3)
Largest Consumers of Energy
SA 17/190
China (1), USA (2), UK (14), Thailand (18), Egypt (29)
Highest rate of Unemployment
SA 9/190 @ 27%
Mauritania (1 @ 31%) Greece (10 @ 25%), Spain (15 @ 22%), Italy (40 @ 12%)
Highest rate of Youth Unemployment
SA 7/190
@
37%
Bosnia (1 @ 66%), Greece (11 @ 48%), Spain (12 @ 48%), Italy (18 @ 43%)
Average hours worked (where 1 is most)
SA 10/190 @ 43.8 hours per week
Qatar (1 @ 50), Turkey (3 @ 47), Hong Kong (9 @ 44)
Poverty Pay (% of workers paid less than 2 US$ per day)
SA not in worst 30
Madagascar 94%, Afghanistan 88%, Zim 66%, India 54%
Global Competitiveness Index
SA 47/140
Up 9 places from 2015
USA (1), Switzerland (2), India (44)
Corruption Index where 1 is least and 175 is worst.
SA 61/175 improvement of 7 places from previous year
Denmark (1) Switzerland (7), UK (14), Somalia (175), Iraq (172), Chad (163)
Largest number of listed domestic companies
SA’s JSE @ 26 out of top 38 with 382
India (1 with 5542), Japan (3), London (6) NASDAQ (5) Australia (8 with 2073)
Big Mac Index (a measure of the most under-valued currencies where 1 is most undervalued)
SA 5/190
Ukraine (1), Russia (2), India (3), China (13) Singapore (26)

So, if you are interested in ‘numbers’ then I invite you to make of these stats what you will.

People often say “lies, damn lies and statistics”. But if you don’t start with the numbers where do you start? With opinion? With rumour? With hearsay? With media distortion?

There are three types of opinion I come across every day, especially in our print media:

  • Informed, factual and specific,
  • Uninformed, rumoured and crass
  • Biased, prejudiced or just plain racist

How intensely annoying is it to be told “that’s my opinion and I’m entitled to it” when ignorance or prejudice is at the heart of the ‘opinion’ ……….and you have the facts.

How infuriating is it to be told something, you point out the facts and the response is “I don’t care about the facts, I’m telling you………….blah, blah, blah!”.

Whenever I read that SA is the “worst in the world” I Google it, there are global surveys on just about everything. Three things emerge:

  • First, there are very few surveys that go beyond 80 countries (out of 235)
  • Second, countries are cagey about their bad stats. (Try and find out about tourist murders on a country by country basis, or foetal alcohol syndrome, or rape…..)
  • Third, some information is hard to come by, for example most countries only report on crime stats. every five years and very few put them into the public domain.

But the key issue is the narrative, how we talk about our country, how the media reports, what we hear on the news.

Why do we obsess with bus accidents in Bangladesh which we (the SABC) feel that it is vital to know of when there are ‘some’ good things happening here, which NEVER make the news.

Check out www.sagoodnews.co.za for evidence of that.

So please, if you read or hear something that you suspect as being untrue, google it, establish the facts, and then write to the offending media source, tweet it, facebook it….embarrass the offending editor.

And if it’s bad news, and true, try, if you can, to do something about it.

NEXT WEEK: Infrastructure, Health, Technology

