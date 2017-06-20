SA in Numbers – How do we stack up?

2017 # 1: SA in numbers – Geography, Population, & Economy – compared to the rest of the World:

Nathanael West “Numbers constitute the only universal language.”

Every year the Economist ‘Pocket World in Figures’ brings out a varied set of global rankings covering 190 countries. These range from fastest-growing economies to highest per capita consumption of marijuana to which countries imprison the most people.

And every year the measures are changed – somewhat! It makes for interesting reading!

by Steuart Pennington

The stats in red have been added this year. Some have been removed from last year, all have been updated for 2017.

(The Economist tends to rank the top 1-50 best and the bottom 1 – 50 worst (sometimes the range is less), very often SA in not placed in either, that’s what this newsletter will reflect, unless I can find out more via Google)

There are 230 countries in the world, only 190 are ‘serious enough’ to provide data, and only 80 have a population of more than 10 million.

Country Facts – the BASICS

– 2016 SA Ranking / Countries Surveyed Comment Geography Area by ‘000 Km² SA 24/190 @ 1,221 million sq.km 8 African countries are geographically larger than SA, however Nigeria with pop. of 150m is smaller at 31/190 Population Population size in 2012 SA 25/190 @ 53,1 million 4 African countries are greater, Nigeria is at (7/190) China largest 1,4 billion Population size projected to 2025 SA not in top 20 India (1 @ 1,46b), China (2 @ 1.41b) Philippines (13 @ 116m), 7 African countries in top 20, Nigeria (5) @ 233m up from 178m at present) Fastest growing population SA not in top 50/190 Estimated growth 1-2% per annum 29 African countries in top 50, Niger (1), Nigeria (24), Zim (33) Slowest growing population SA not in bottom 50/190 20 countries, mostly Eastern European, but including Germany, Japan and Cuba have negative population growth rates Highest/Lowest median age SA does not feature in highest or lowest 50, Japan (2) at 46 years old. Niger, Chad, Uganda, lowest at 15 years old. SA estimated at 27 Highest/Lowest Fertility rates (2.2 births per fertile woman required to keep population stable) SA @ 2.3 Highest: Niger (7.5), Somalia (6.1) Nigeria (5.4), Lowest: Taiwan (1.1), Singapore (1.3) Germany (1.4). Sex Ratios (Males per 100 females: Highest and Lowest) SA @ 99 Highest: UAE 274, Qatar 265, China 106, India 107 Lowest: Latvia 84, Russia 86, Rwanda 91 Most Old People (% of pop. over 65) SA has young pop. 66% below age of 35 Monaco 1 @ 30%, Japan 2 @ 26%, Italy 3 @ 22%, Germany 5 @ 21% Most Young People (% of pop. aged 0-19) SA @ 36 % Niger 1 @ 60%, Uganda 2 @ 59%, South Sudan 23 @ 53% Biggest Cities JHB 33/190 @ 10.4m people Tokyo (1 @ 38m, Delhi (2 @ 29m), New York (12 @18.6m) London (30 @ 10m), Sydney (83 @ 4.5m) Population density per sq.km SA not in top 20 @ 4.3 Singapore (3) @ 7,428 Biggest urban populations SA 25/190 @ 37m urbanised China (1 @ 874m) India (2 @ 470m) USA (3 @ 278m) UK (15 @ 53m) Biggest rural populations SA @ 28/190 SA @ 19m India (1 @ 882m), Nigeria (6 @ 101m), USA (9 @ 59m),Russia (16 @ 36m) Germany (28 @ 19m) Largest refugee populations SA not in top 20 Turkey 1 @ 1,587m, Pakistan 2 @ 1,505m USA 14 @ 267m SA estimated at 115,000 ‘Asylum seeking refugees ’ Origin of Asylum Applications to industrialised countries SA not in top 20 Syria 1 @ 149K, Iraq 2 @ 68K China 7 @ 22K, Mexico 14 @ 14K Biggest migrant population in millions SA 17/190 @ 3.1 million USA 1 @ 46m, Germany 2 @ 12m, Russia 3 @ 11m, Australia 9 @ 7m, Switzerland 25 @ 2.4m

Economy Biggest Economies as measured by US$ GDP SA 33/190 @ $350b. USA (1), Egypt (38), Nigeria (21), No other African countries featured. Biggest Economy based on purchasing power (PPP) SA 29/190 China (1) USA (2), Egypt (23), Nigeria (22), Sweden (41), Chile (43). Highest GDP per head SA not in top 60 nor in bottom 40 Monaco (1 @ $US 187,026 per head), Australia (10 @ $61,442) USA (14), UK (24 @ $46,920). SA (87) @ $10.960 per head. Highest Purchasing Power per head SA not in top 70 Qatar (2), USA (15), Australia (20) UK (32), SA (87) Human Development Index (* 1 is best) SA 116/190 SA up by five positions from last year. Norway 1, Australia 2, USA 8, UK 14. 20 African countries in bottom 30/190. Gini Coefficient, 1 is worst SA 1/190 Namibia (2), Honduras (5), Colombia (9), Brazil (10) Economic Freedom (* 1 is best) SA 74/190 No African country in top 60/190. SA ranked as moderately free Highest Economic growth SA not in top 50 18 African counties in top 50 Lowest economic growth SA not in bottom 35 2017 figures dispute this In bottom 35, Euro area (22 @ 0,7%), UK (31 @ 1.2%), USA (37 @ 1.5%) Biggest exporters SA 42/190 Euro (1), USA (2), Australia (24), Hong Kong (28) Biggest earners from services and income (% of world exports of services and income SA 45/190 @ 0.27% First time SA in top 50 countries Largest Deficit in US$ SA 12/190 SA @ $19 trillion USA (1 @ $389 trillion), UK (2 @ $151 Trillion), Australia (4), NZ (21) Largest Deficit as % of GDP Not in top 40 SA @ – 4.5% Mozambique (2 @ -37%), Zimbabwe (12 @ – 15%), Ghana (37 @ -6%) Government Debt as % of GDP SA not in top 25 SA @ 45% Japan (1 @ 227%), UK (8 @ 117%), USA (11 @ 114%), Germany (18 @ 78%), Government spending as a % of GDP SA not in top 30, SA @ 32% France (2 @ 57%), Euro Area (10 @ 49%), UK (17 @ 43%), USA (28 @ 38%), Australia (28 @ 36%) Tax revenue as % of GDP SA not in top 30 SA @ 27% Denmark (1 @ 50%), Germany (14 @ 37%), UK (20 @ 32%) Gold reserves SA 26/190 US$ 4 billion Euro area (1 @ US$ 357 billion), USA 2, Germany 3, UK (16 @ 10b) Largest market capitalisation JSE 19th largest @ US$736b NYSE (1 @ US$ 17,351b) NASDAQ (2 @ US$ 7, 979b) Tokyo (3 @ US$ 4,378b), House price improvement over the last 5 years, 1 is best SA 16/190 SA @ 32% SA # 1 in 2015 Brazil (1 @ 113%) Hong Kong (3 @ 97%) Germany (13 @ 35%) Canada (20 @ 28%) Highest foreign debt in $ billions SA 19/190 SA @ $144b China (1 @ $ 959b), Russia (2 @ $599b), Brazil (3@ $556b) India (5 @ $463b) Argentina (20 @ $139b) Highest foreign debt burden as % of GDP SA not in top 50/190 Singapore (2 @ 152%) Zimbabwe (19 @ 74%), Chile 32 @ 57% Romania 35 @ 55%) Household Debt as % of gross disposable income SA not in top 30 Denmark (1), Australia (5), UK (10) USA (16), Germany (19) Largest recipients of bilateral and multilateral aid SA 31/190 @ 1,070 m US$ Afghanistan 1 at 4,823 m US$, Vietnam 2 @ 4,217 m , Syria 3 @ 4,198 m Largest Manufacturing Output SA 38/190 @ 42 b US$ China 1 @ 3,713 b US$ , USA 2 @ 1,944, Japan 3 @ 905. Largest Industrial Output SA 40/190 @ 93 b US$ China (1 @ 4,423 b US$, USA (2 @ 3,212 ) Japan (3 @ 1,280 b US$ China overtakes US for 1st time Largest Services Output SA 32/190 USA (1), China (2) Japan (3), UK (5), Hong Kong (28), Egypt (45) Largest producers of Energy SA 20/190 China (1), USA (2), Russia (3) Largest Consumers of Energy SA 17/190 China (1), USA (2), UK (14), Thailand (18), Egypt (29) Highest rate of Unemployment SA 9/190 @ 27% Mauritania (1 @ 31%) Greece (10 @ 25%), Spain (15 @ 22%), Italy (40 @ 12%) Highest rate of Youth Unemployment SA 7/190 @ 37% Bosnia (1 @ 66%), Greece (11 @ 48%), Spain (12 @ 48%), Italy (18 @ 43%) Average hours worked (where 1 is most) SA 10/190 @ 43.8 hours per week Qatar (1 @ 50), Turkey (3 @ 47), Hong Kong (9 @ 44) Poverty Pay (% of workers paid less than 2 US$ per day) SA not in worst 30 Madagascar 94%, Afghanistan 88%, Zim 66%, India 54% Global Competitiveness Index SA 47/140 Up 9 places from 2015 USA (1), Switzerland (2), India (44) Corruption Index where 1 is least and 175 is worst. SA 61/175 improvement of 7 places from previous year Denmark (1) Switzerland (7), UK (14), Somalia (175), Iraq (172), Chad (163) Largest number of listed domestic companies SA’s JSE @ 26 out of top 38 with 382 India (1 with 5542), Japan (3), London (6) NASDAQ (5) Australia (8 with 2073) Big Mac Index (a measure of the most under-valued currencies where 1 is most undervalued) SA 5/190 Ukraine (1), Russia (2), India (3), China (13) Singapore (26)

So, if you are interested in ‘numbers’ then I invite you to make of these stats what you will.

People often say “lies, damn lies and statistics”. But if you don’t start with the numbers where do you start? With opinion? With rumour? With hearsay? With media distortion?

There are three types of opinion I come across every day, especially in our print media:

Informed, factual and specific,

Uninformed, rumoured and crass

Biased, prejudiced or just plain racist

How intensely annoying is it to be told “that’s my opinion and I’m entitled to it” when ignorance or prejudice is at the heart of the ‘opinion’ ……….and you have the facts.

How infuriating is it to be told something, you point out the facts and the response is “I don’t care about the facts, I’m telling you………….blah, blah, blah!”.

Whenever I read that SA is the “worst in the world” I Google it, there are global surveys on just about everything. Three things emerge:

First, there are very few surveys that go beyond 80 countries (out of 235)

Second, countries are cagey about their bad stats. (Try and find out about tourist murders on a country by country basis, or foetal alcohol syndrome, or rape…..)

Third, some information is hard to come by, for example most countries only report on crime stats. every five years and very few put them into the public domain.

But the key issue is the narrative, how we talk about our country, how the media reports, what we hear on the news.

Why do we obsess with bus accidents in Bangladesh which we (the SABC) feel that it is vital to know of when there are ‘some’ good things happening here, which NEVER make the news.

So please, if you read or hear something that you suspect as being untrue, google it, establish the facts, and then write to the offending media source, tweet it, facebook it….embarrass the offending editor.

And if it’s bad news, and true, try, if you can, to do something about it.

NEXT WEEK: Infrastructure, Health, Technology