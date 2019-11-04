SA RWC HERO’S – A Special Moment in the History of a Country’s Progress

by Steuart Pennington

What a special day for 57 million South Africans, what a special day for the Springbok Squad, what a special day for Rassie Erasmus and his coaching team, what a special day for Siya Kolisi and his warriors, what a special day for Pieter-Steph du Toit crowned Rugby Player of the Year, what a special day for Rassie and his Team of the Year, what a BIG day for the Rugby World Champions!

When all is said and done, four things that were really special struck me forcefully: the first was the graciousness of our Captain Siya Kolisi’s Winning Captain’s speech, the second was the understated nature of Rassie’s speech, the third was Siya leaving the team celebrations to hug his wife and bring his children and his Dad onto the field (has that ever happened before?) and the fourth was what I read in the Sunday papers about Siya’s journey from Zwide township to RWC Winning Captain. It is an example which we can all admire and learn from and which, in a special way, displays the indomitable, some would have it – South African – human spirit.