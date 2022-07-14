SA shocks the world by massively outperforming economically. And other tall stories

Invitation from Tim Cohen

Is SA investable at the moment? Hoo boy. Not one of your easier questions.

I’ve been asked to write about this by our events department, and by “department” I mean two (rather splendid) people, because we are having an event on this topic on Wednesday next week, July 27.

The question goes: “South Africa: The safe investment bet?” The host is my colleague Ray Mahlaka, and the two panelists are Iraj Abedian, economist and founder and Chief Executive of Pan-African Investment and Research Services, and Nazmeera Moola, Chief Sustainability Office at Ninety One. If you would like to attend please click here.

Investment is at least partly about baselines, and at the moment the baseline in SA is insanely low, and holding. Meanwhile, the baseline is Europe, China and America is high and declining. So it’s a bit more complicated than you might think.

Listen in!