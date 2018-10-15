SAA gets the vote?

As South Africans we’re faced with seemingly never-ending series of negative news stories, we thought you may like to highlight this story.

A highly regarding US Travel and Aviation Blogger recently voted SAA as one of the top two airlines in Africa in a great video blog post. Sam Chui is an Aviation Blogger and YouTube content creator with 40 million+ reach.

His video truly showcases the phenomenal service of our national carrier, but most of all showcases incredible South African hospitality and our friendly culture truly shines in comparison with other airlines. He makes some really interesting observations regarding another African airline, but regards both highly!

The commentary and feedback regarding our airport, OR Tambo is also great to showcase our world-class travel facilities for tourists!

It has received over 90 thousand views already! A wonderful story about South Africans and our world class tourism!