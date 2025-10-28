SAB Foundation Awards R18,5 Million to SA’s Leading Social Trailblazers – By Tshidiso Masopa

By : Tshidiso Masopa

Innovation with purpose took centre stage last night as Sum1 Investments and White Cane were crowned the big winners at this year’s SAB Foundation Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards. Taking top honours in the Social Innovation category, Sum1 Investments impressed the judges with its clever asset-financing model that lets stokvels grow their savings by investing directly into township and rural businesses.

In the Disability Empowerment category, White Cane walked away victorious for producing South Africa’s first locally made folding and rigid canes, crafted by blind and partially sighted artisans.

Now in its fifteenth year, the SAB Foundation Awards continue to spotlight homegrown entrepreneurs who are turning bold ideas into solutions that tackle some of South Africa’s toughest social challenges. This year, more than R18.5 million in grant funding was shared among the winners, along with access to mentorship, training, and industry networks to help scale their impact.

Social Innovation Award Winners

1st place: Sum1 Investments

2nd place (tie): The Marking App and MagnaSlide & MagnaFlow

3rd place (tie): Jobox and The Surgical Assistant

Disability Empowerment Award Winners

1st place: White Cane

2nd place: Rural Area Power Wheelchair

3rd place: Disability Orientated Radio Station

“Our finalists and winners are showing us what it truly means to turn bold ideas into sustainable businesses that change lives,” said Sarah Mthintso, Executive Director of the SAB Foundation. “With tailored support, funding and networks, we’re helping them strengthen their solutions and grow their impact across South Africa.”

Echoing that sentiment, Zoleka Lisa, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at SAB, added, “As we mark our 130th year, it’s inspiring to see our legacy reflected in the work of the SAB Foundation — empowering people and communities to thrive. These entrepreneurs remind us that when we invest in local talent, we fuel innovation that uplifts communities and strengthens our nation.”

The crowd also had their say, with the Audience Choice Award (and an extra R150 000 in funding) going to Tap-Fi, a township-based startup providing affordable, uncapped Wi-Fi through a shared connection model.

Since its inception in 2010, the SAB Foundation has invested more than R88.9 million in nearly 203 social innovators, driving genuine change and creating jobs across the country. It’s not just funding innovation – it’s fuelling a future built on purpose and possibility.

For the full list of 2025 winners, visit