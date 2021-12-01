SAB Gets South Africa Sharp with Launch of its Own Responsible Consumption Platform

SAB leads the charge in getting South Africa to be Sharp, with responsible consumption platform

The new platform is called SAB Sharp, a play on words communicating SAB’s leadership in championing responsible consumption of alcohol through a rallying call to South Africa to be sharp – to make better decisions when it comes to alcohol consumption that will ultimately build a nation we can all be proud of. This call is encapsulated in the SA Be Sharp Charter, a manifesto of SAB’s commitment to championing responsibility which includes a citizen’s commitment that South Africans can sign up to on the SAB website.