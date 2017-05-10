SOUTH AFRICANS AGAINST DRUNK DRIVING (SADD) WINS GLOBAL AWARD

The Global Alliance presented awards to three road safety nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) out of its 189 NGO members, at the “Fifth Global Meeting of Nongovernmental Organizations Advocating for Road Safety and Road Victims” in Kuala Lumpur on 6th April 2017.

Caro Smit from South Africans Against Drunk Driving (SADD) was very honoured that our hard work and persistence was recognized Internationally,and really hope the Department of Transport will engage with us now,so that we can share best practice solutions and bring down our unacceptably high road carnage.

SADD have been working in road safety for 11 years and works actively to assist victims of drink driving crashes, to educate people about units of alcohol and their elimination rates and blood alcohol concentrations (this is not well known in South Africa) and to put pressure on the Department of Transport to do more testing and impose the allowed and necessary fines and jail sentences for drink driving.

Our death and injuries are increasing annually even though we are a signatory to the “Decade of Action” that commits to get deaths down by 50% by 2020.

At the Global Meeting recently SADD has committed to work with African members of the Global Alliance representing 19 countries to work together to put pressure on Transport officials and the African Union to take road safety seriously.

Africa have 2% of the worlds vehicles, yet account for the highest rate of road crash deaths.

Our African Governments need to realize the enormous financial and emotional burdens crashes cause each country; develop the political will to bring down these deaths and injures; and use best practice measures like enforcement of the laws to bring about reductions rather than appealing for behavioral changes by motorists and pedestrians.

The inaugural FedEx Road Safety Award recognizes the results-oriented commitment, involvement and willingness to learn of NGO members of the Global Alliance of NGOs for Road Safety. It is given to organizations that:

demonstrate outstanding commitment to road safety and/or post-crash response over a period of time,

are actively involved with the Alliance and have contributed positively to advancing our mission, and

show a willingness to learn by seeking advice, applying best practices, or seeking out practices or knowledge from others.

The awards recognize the potential of road safety nongovernmental organizations and seeks to honor small, growing organizations that seize opportunities and amplify best practices in the road safety community.

This year’s recipients were Caro Smit from South Africans Against Drunk Driving (SADD) – South Africa; Casimir Migan from Alinagnon, Benin and Prof. Kulan Mani from Safe Kids, Malaysia.

They are pictured with Shane O’Connor, FedEx Communications Advisor (far left) and Lotte Brondum, Executive Director, Global Alliance of NGOs for Road Safety (far right).

“At FedEx, our road safety initiatives connect people to the opportunity to be safe on the road and have walk able neighborhoods,” said Shane O’Connor, communications advisor at FedEx. “We are proud to collaborate with the Alliance as part of our FedEx Cares commitment to invest $200 million in over 200 global communities by 2020. We congratulate all three award recipients for their efforts in road safety.”

Global Alliance of NGOs for Road Safety executive director Lotte Brondum said, “We are extremely grateful to FedEx for their support. They provide generous assistance to us and to our members, as well as a vocal advocate for road safety. We are proud to present the FedEx Award and proud of those NGOs receiving it. They do meaningful work that makes a difference, and this is essential if we are to achieve the global goal to reduce the number of road deaths by 50% by 2020.”

Caro Smit carosmit@sadd.org.za

Caro Smit

Founder and Director of South Africans Against Drink Driving –SADD

(PBO No. 9300023011 NPO – 055-255)

Alcohol and Drug Educator and Counsellor / Psychiatric Social Worker

Winner of : Prince Michael of Kent International Award for Road Safety (2012)

C.A.R.S. Road Safety Achievement of the Year Award (2006)

Member of : Global Alliance of NGOs advocating for Road Safety and Road Victims

Global Road Safety Partnership – GRSP ZA

E-mail: carosmit@sadd.org.za Web: www.sadd.org.za Cell: 082 821 3673

Tel: 033 343 1853 Fax: 086 5171373 Twitter: SADD_SA Web: www.alcofreefeb.co.za

” Drinking and Driving is Not an Accident, it is a Choice”

“Friends Don’t Let Friends Drink Then Drive”

Support us by signing up for a FREE MySchool card with SADD as the beneficiary- Apply online: https://www.myschool.co.za/supporter/apply/ or email cs@myschool.co.za

Use a designated driver – or sign up with GOODFELLAS OR UBER TAXIS

SADD is grateful for the sponsorship by Protea Hotels: “Africa’s Leading Hotel Group” and the support of Time Freight : “one of South Africa’s leading road express business