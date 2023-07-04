SAICA Enterprise Development and Sasol Enterprise and Supplier Development kick off customised Financial Excellence programme to improve operations in 90 Small Businesses

SAICA Enterprise Development (SAICA ED) and global chemicals and energy company, Sasol, have partnered to implement an Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) Programme that will empower 90 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) within, Durban, Ekandustria, Johannesburg, Emalahleni, Pretoria, Nelspruit, Sasolburg and Secunda.

Sasol Enterprise and Supplier Development (SESD) approached SAICA ED to implement a customed ESD solution which will focus around ‘Financial Excellence’ in SMEs. This programme is aimed at improving SMEs’ financial management systems to run effective operations and create business sustainability and will run for one year.