SAICA’s Top 35-under-35 CA(SA) Awards: Celebrating a Decade of Excellence

In its 10th year, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) is thrilled to present the finalists for the prestigious Top 35-under-35 CA(SA) competition. This landmark edition not only celebrates the remarkable accomplishments of CAs(SA) under 35 but also underscores a decade of unwavering dedication to nurturing and honoring extraordinary talent in the field of chartered accountancy.

The Top 35-under-35 Awards ceremony will take place on November 25, 2023, marking a decade of excellence and setting the stage for future generations of exceptional Chartered Accountants in South Africa.

We invite you to join us at this prestigious event as we recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of these young professionals.

Details:

Date: 25 November 2023

Time: 17:30 for 18:00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre

About SAICA

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), South Africa’s pre-eminent accountancy body, is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading accounting institutes. The Institute provides a wide range of support services to more than 50 000 members and associates who are chartered accountants (CAs[SA]), as well as associate general accountants (AGAs[SA]) and accounting technicians (ATs[SA]), who hold positions as CEOs, MDs, board directors, business owners, chief financial officers, auditors and leaders in every sphere of commerce and industry, and who play a significant role in the nation’s highly dynamic business sector and economic development.

Chartered Accountants are highly valued for their versatile skill set and creative lateral thinking, that’s why all of the top 100 Global Brands employ Chartered Accountants.

SAICA is a member of Chartered Accountants Worldwide (CAW), a global family that connects over 1,8 million fellow Chartered Accountants and students in more than 190 countries. Together, we support, develop, and promote the role of Chartered Accountants as trusted business leaders, difference-makers, and advisers.