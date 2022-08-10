Sakeliga court application opposed by Auditor-General

The Auditor-General of South Africa (AG) has indicated their intention to oppose Sakeliga’s court application to obtain the annual management reports of 154 problem municipalities.

Sakeliga launched this court application against the AG in July, to make public for the first time the OG’s undisclosed advanced management reports of 154 problem municipalities.

Our court application stems from the AG’s refusal on 10 February this year, in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA), to make available the municipal management reports to Sakeliga.

