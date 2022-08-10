SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
10
Aug

Sakeliga court application opposed by Auditor-General

The Auditor-General of South Africa (AG) has indicated their intention to oppose Sakeliga’s court application to obtain the annual management reports of 154 problem municipalities.

Sakeliga launched this court application against the AG in July, to make public for the first time the OG’s undisclosed advanced management reports of 154 problem municipalities.

Our court application stems from the AG’s refusal on 10 February this year, in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA), to make available the municipal management reports to Sakeliga.

Sakeliga is a club of businesses, professionals and investors together taking up their constitutional duty to resist state power, help establish a just society

  • Exerts public pressure and litigates to reform harmful state action and policy.
  • Forms a strong, coordinated business community able to build a thriving economic network amid state failure.

Related Posts

August 17, 2022

The Informal Economy in SA “Change happening behind our backs right in front of our eyes”

0
August 17, 2022

Entrepreneurial education fast-tracked for 35,000 South African youth

, 0
August 16, 2022

Saab’s first-ever Workplace Acceleration Programme to help SA graduates

, 0