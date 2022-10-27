Sakhikamva brings aviation and space industry to the youth of underserved communities

In the past 28 years, the aviation and space industry of South Africa has significantly transformed. However, there is still a need to introduce more people, especially young people from underserved communities to these industries.

The Sakhikamva Foundation is a non-profit organisation involved in aviation awareness and skills development for youth.

Through its interactions with young people across a number of communities, Sakhikamva identified that the core competencies and skills of the 21st century workplace are not being addressed by the current school curriculum. Therefore in 2015, the foundation shifted its focus to the development of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) skills for youth and children by launching its Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Aerospace and Mathematic (STREAM) Laboratories. There are currently seven of these in the country with an eighth soon to open on 22 September in Upington.

The STREAM Laboratories are interactive science centres that focus on development of skills such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing, robotics, coding and encompassing 21st century skills.

“The main purpose of our foundation is to nourish talent and equip them with the necessary skills to function and thrive in the 21st century workplace. Over and above that, we are exposing our youth to careers that would otherwise be inaccessible to them such as aviation,” said Fatima Jakoet, Founder and Executive Director of the Sakhikamva Foundation.

Sakhikamva offers various programmes across the STEM disciplines and allows students to explore exciting areas including app development, coding, robotics, pilot training and even offers the youth opportunities to experiment with the international space station through its partnership with i-innovate and magnitude.io.

These projects form the basis of Sakhikamva’s talent pool, and the Foundation offers specialised projects such as bursary opportunities for which learners can apply.

To date, the Foundation has had more than 150 000 learners successfully pass through its doors, some are science graduates and other alumni are now pilots, engineers and even air traffic controllers.

“Much of our work has been made possible through partnerships. For example, our long-term relationship with Michelin Tyre Company South Africa is intended to identify talent in underserved communities and develop this talent to its best ability ensuring that a solid foundation is laid to feed the STEM industries in the country,” added Jakoet.

It is imperative to highlight that this partnership does not only sustain the Foundation financially, but it has also helped Sakhikamva to maintain its desired standards of practice and facilities at its eight STREAM labs across the country.

“There continue to be many challenges in our communities due to lack of resources but I’m optimistic of what we can achieve as a country thanks to global corporates like Michelin, who are eager to be part of the solution. By implementing social impact projects that address these challenges and inequalities, it gives us an opportunity to assist citizens to grow, develop, hope that will open a different and better future” concludes Jakoet.

