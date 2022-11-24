SAME celebrates social cohesion on South African soil this December

The South Africa/America Music Exchange concert (SAME) initiative seeks to amplify the spirit of unity and collaboration, through music.

JOHANNESBURG, 7 November 2022: In less than a month, global music lovers will be treated to a music extravaganza that brings 190 musicians together on one stage.

The South Africa/America Music Exchange Initiative, also known as SAME, has concerts, an International symposium and a regional workshop as part of the project.

The Concert is a spectacular musical experience bringing an incredible selection of artists, both locally and internationally, who come together on the SAME stage to bring a musical experience like never before.

The brilliant selection of musicians ranges from Internationally acclaimed US based violinist, Regina Carter to South Africa’s African Indigenous music guru, Dizu Plaatjies. The concerts include the composer and performer Ed Sarath, a 60-piece orchestra, an 80-piece choir, a 40- piece Marimba Band from Education Africa’s very own Marimba Hubs programme, an ALLWomen Jazz Ensemble with US based Regina Carter and Gayelynn McKinney and SA based Sia Makuzeni, Chantal Willie-Peterson and Ulagh Williams and an African music ensemble with South African Dizu Plaatjies, American Mark Stone and Ugandan Albert Ssempeke Bisaso.

The first half of the concert features a combined Marimba Band from the Education Africa Marimba Hubs programme and the soloists.

The second half of the concert is a performance of His Day is Done, by US composer Ed Sarath, which sets music to Maya Angelou’s poem of that title which she wrote and dedicated to Nelson Mandela shortly after his passing in 2013. Written for symphony orchestra, choir, jazz soloists and African percussion, this five-movement work traverses wide-ranging musical and cultural boundaries and heralds the lives and work of Angelou and Mandela as two bold icons of social justice and national transformation.

With social cohesion and transformative impact at its core, SAME seeks to celebrate the rich heritage of South Africa and the United States of America, while also passing on the musical baton to future leaders.

The concert travels across two provinces, making its first stop at the Guy Butler Theatre, in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape on the 4th of December before moving to Johannesburg at the Linder Auditorium on December 8th.

Jazz violinist Regina Carter, who is among this year’s performers, said such a project comes at a crucial time when society has become a selfish and disconnected society. “All of the artists on this project are coming together from many different genres, different parts of the world, sharing the same space, as we work towards a common goal, to uplift and unify,” she said.

Multi-instrumentalist musician Albert Ssempeke Bisaso, who hails from Uganda and is also the son of the former royal court musician of the kingdom of Buganda in Uganda, the late Albert Ssempeke senior, said such a collaborative concert not only allows him the opportunity to showcase his skills but is a platform for continued alliance and growth for the global community of music.

Joan Lithgow, Senior Manager and Marimba Specialist at Education Africa said:

Music is a great blessing. It has the power to elevate and liberate us. It sets people free to dream. It can unite us to sing with one voice. Such is the value of music (Mandela). This social cohesion initiative intentionally was scheduled around the anniversary of Mandela’s passing in 2013. This quote embodies everything and more that SAME represents. It is such an honour and privilege for our young marimba players to be performing alongside such amazing international and local

musicians and to experience not only musicianship on another level but real social cohesion in action!

The SAME initiative has received endorsement from the Nelson Mandela and the Maya Angelou Foundations with further collaborators, including local and international universities, the International Society for Improvised Music and the International Consortium for Academic and Societal Transformation.

This concert is in partnership with South African NPO Education Africa, an organisation that celebrates this year 30 years of consistently playing its part in making real change happen in society. Education Africa is dedicated to improving the quality of life of the poorest of the poor through various amazing initiatives, one of them being the Education Africa Marimba Project which strives and consistently succeeds in raising the bar for social cohesion and providing cultural enrichment opportunities through its Marimba Hubs, an integral part of the Project.

To top it all off, SAME also presents an international symposium where a panel will dissect crucial questions around the topic Black Music Matters, which will take place at the Nelson Mandela University on December 5th, the anniversary of Mandela’s death in 2013, and another regional workshop titled Improvisation without Borders scheduled for December 9th at Tshwane’s Unisa campus.

About Education Africa

Established in 1992, Education Africa strives to reach and uplift the poorest of the poor by assisting the disadvantaged South Africans. To do so, Education Africa aims to provide quality and relevant education in order to ensure that many are in a position to become global citizens. Please visit www.educationafrica.org for more information on Education Africa and its project portfolio.

For tickets to the SAME music concerts in both Makhanda and Gauteng visit www.ticketpros.co.za

