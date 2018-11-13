SAME Foundation launches a campaign to raise 3.5 million towards

the Masia Maths and Science Academy in Limpopo.

The Masia Maths and Science Academy (MSSA) in partnership with the S.A Medical & Education Foundation (SAME) has officially launched a project that will support 13 schools in Masia, a rural village in Limpopo.

What was formerly known as Masia Primary School, will now be known as the MMSA, a specialised academy for Mathematics and Science development. The project will benefit the immediate and surrounding communities with over 2000 learners in both primary and secondary schools. Currently, South Africa is not producing enough school leavers who are competent in mathematics and science, this is a critical crisis that needs to be addressed urgently if South Africa is to produce the human capital needed to drive economic growth and create new industries in the future. The academy aims to see an improvement in academic performance and an uptake in Mathematics and Science subjects, a much-needed cause, especially in rural communities. An official project launch was held at the Masia Primary school, Friday, 9th November 2018 and was attended by the community, learners, the Dept, of Science and Technology and various stakeholders.